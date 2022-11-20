Weekly forecast (November 21 – 25, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 72.00, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 75.94.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 72.00, which will be followed by reaching support level 67.73 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 60.11.

Monthly forecast, November 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 73.75, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 79.29.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 73.75, which will be followed by reaching support level 68.16 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 60.75.