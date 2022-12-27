Weekly forecast (December 27 – 30, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend is not expected, but possible correction to 466 – 471.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start from resistance 466 – 471 or as soon, as the market drops below support level 443.4, which will be followed by moving down to support level 420.

Monthly forecast, December 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 416,4, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 433,5.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 416,4, which will be followed by moving down to support level 399.