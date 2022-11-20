Weekly forecast (November 21 – 25, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 407.9, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 416.4 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 430.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 399, which will be followed by moving down to support level 391.1.

Monthly forecast, November 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 419.1, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 439 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 471.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 419.1, which will be followed by moving down to support level 391.9 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 375.3.