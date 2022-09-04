Weekly Forecast (September 5 – 9, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 440, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 453.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 413.6, which will be followed by moving down to support level 395.

Monthly Forecast, September 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 440, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 471.4.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 440, which will be followed by reaching support level 395 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 375.3.

