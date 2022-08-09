This/next week forecast (August 8 – 5, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 413, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 431.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 395, which will be followed by moving down to support level 380 and 372.4.

Previous week forecast

Monthly forecast, August 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 440, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 471.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 440, which will be followed by reaching support level 420 and then to 372, 348.