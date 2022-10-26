Wednesday forecast (October 26, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 419.1, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 425.9 and 430.9.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 419.1, which will be followed by reaching support level 406.5 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 398.8.

Weekly forecast (October 24 – 28, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 419.1, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 439.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 419.1, which will be followed by reaching support level 398.8.

Monthly forecast, October 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 395,6, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 419,1 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 439.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 395,6, which will be followed by moving down to support level375,3.

