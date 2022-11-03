Thursday forecast (November 3, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 419.1, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 430.9.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 419.1, which will be followed by moving down to support level 406.5.

Weekly forecast (October 31 – November 4, 2022)

Uptrend scenari

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 419.1, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 439.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 419.1, which will be followed by moving down to support level 398.8.

Monthly forecast, November 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 419.1, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 439 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 471.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 419.1, which will be followed by moving down to support level 391.9 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 375.3.

