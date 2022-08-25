Thursday forecast (August 25, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 431.7, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 440.9.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 424.0, which will be followed by moving down to support level 411.3.

This/next week forecast (August 15 – 19, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 395, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 440.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 395, which will be followed by moving down to support level 372.

Previous week forecast

Monthly forecast, August 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 440, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 471.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 440, which will be followed by reaching support level 420 and then to 372, 348.