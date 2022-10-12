Asia Market Update: USD trades generally firmer ahead of PPI data, FOMC minutes also due; South Korea bond yields drop on BOK Gov comments.

General trend

- USD/JPY rises above ¥146; Japanese officials continue to comment.

- UK remains a focal point; GBP/USD declines; GBP rebounded on FT headline.

- Equities trade mixed.

- Chinese markets lag.

- Hang Seng continues to be weighed down by the TECH index; Property developers also drop.

- Standard Chartered and HSBC decline.

- Consumer firms decline in Shanghai.

- Japanese equities trade slightly lower.

- Companies due to report during the NY morning include PepsiCo.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened flat.

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assist Gov Ellis (chief economist): Inflation expectations over one year remain well anchored inside 2-3% target range.

- (NZ) New Zealand Aug Net Migration: +47 v -376 prior.

- (AU) Australia sells A$800M v A$800M indicated in 1.75% Nov 2032 bonds; Avg Yield: 4.0029%; bid-to-cover 3.19x.

- (NZ) New Zealand Finance Ministry Report: RBNZ sees little need to adjust inflation target [1-3%] as part of review.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -0.2%.

- Rises to highest level since Aug 1998; Reaches over 146 level.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: No change to stance, closely watching FX moves with sense of urgency (comments after Yen touched 146 levels).

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: No comment on day to day moves; Closely watching FX moves with high sense of urgency.

- (JP) Japan FSA to increase oversight related to accounting fraud - Japanese press.

- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥900B v ¥900B indicated in 0.7% 30-year JGBs, Avg Yield: 1.4800% v 1.2350% prior, bid-to-cover: 2.89x v 3.28x prior.

Korea

- Kospi opened flat

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) raises 7-day repo rate by 50BPS to 3.00%; as expected.

- Hynix 000660.KR Agreed with US on China Plant equipment for 1 year.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -0.4%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.1%.

- (CN) Metro in Shenzhen has suspended 3 stations due to coronavirus.

- (CN) China Sec Journal: Economy to extend its recovery in Q4.

- (HK) Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) purchased HK$1.02B to defend currency peg.

- (CN) Said that the US has allowed at least 2 non China chipmakers in China to receive goods and support that would be restricted under new export rules - Press.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net drain CNY65.0B v Net drain CNY60B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1103 v 7.1075 prior.

- (CN) Said that the US has allowed at least 2 non China chipmakers in China to receive goods and support that would be restricted under new export rules - Press.

- (CN) According to analysts China Oct new yuan loans will keep surging in October y/y as the economic recovery continues and policies stabilizing the property market are widened - PBOC backed Financial news.

- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF) Sells 1-month and 2-month bills, and 3-year and 7-year bonds.

- (CN) China Sept M2 money supply Y/Y: 12.1% V 12.2% prior.

- (CN) China Sept new yuan loans (CNY): 2.470T V 1.254T prior (1.800TE).

- (CN) China Sept aggregate financing (CNY): 3.530T V 2.432T prior (2.750TE).

- (CN) China sells total CNY5.5B v CNY5.5B indicated 2024 and 2027 bonds in Hong Kong.

North America

- (US) Fed's Mester (FOMC voter): Fed should stick to balance sheet runoff plan; Need to do more, inflation has not slowed; Fed officials aligned on where policy needs to go.

- (US) President Biden: Very slight recession is possible, but downplays risk; Saudis face consequences after production cut.

-(US) Sept NFIB Small Business Optimism: 92.1 v 91.6e.

-(US) Dept of Labor releases proposal to force companies to reclassify independent contractors as employees.

-(US) Sept CBIZ Small Business Employment Index: -0.2% v -0.98% prior (decrease in hiring for the second straight month).

-(US) NY Fed Survey of Consumer Expectations: Sept one year ahead expected inflation 5.4% v 5.7% m/m (lowest since Sept 2021).

-(US) Fed's Mester (FOMC voter): Reiterates does not expect Fed to lower rates in 2023; Yet to make any progress on inflation.

-*Treasury's $40B 3-year note auction results: Draws 4.318% V 3.564% prior, bid-to-cover ratio: 2.57 V 2.49 prior and 2.45 AVG over prior 12 auctions.

Europe

- (UK) Bank of England (BOE) said to have signaled lenders prepared to prolong its bond purchases past Oct 14th ending date if market conditions demand it - FT.

- (RU) Russia said to be considering abolishing grain export quota - Russian press.

- (UK) PM Truss spokesperson: No plans to re-open spending review; Cabinet didn't discuss market reaction to BoE.

- (DE) German Gov Spokesperson: (When asked on joint EU debt for loans): Noted that only one-fifth of approved available funds has been paid out from NGEU next generation funds.

- (RU) Russian govt spokesperson Peskov: US supplies of anti-air systems to Ukraine will make the conflict longer and more painful for the Ukrainian side but will not change our goals.

- (RU) G7 Draft Statement on Russia: Will continue to impose further economic costs on Russia; condemn act of sabotage of Nord Stream.

- (EU) ECB's Lane (Ireland, chief economist): Will ensure inflation returns to 2% target; Evidence suggests Euro area is not experiencing broad-based de-anchoring of medium-term inflation expectations.

- IMF World Economic Outlook (WEO): cuts 2023 world outlook, warns 'worst is yet to come'; cuts 2023 GDP outlooks for euro area, UK, CHINA, LATAM.

- (UK) BOE buys £1.95B in index linked Gilts in buyback operation.

- (UR) Ukraine President Zelenskiy: Rules out talks with Putin; Talks may be possible with another Russian leader or in a different configuration.

- (CH) Swiss National Bank (SNB) President Jordan: Central banks more politically vulnerable as inflation rises.

- (UK) Bank of England (BOE) Gov Bailey: See serious risk to financial stability in the UK; Reiterates intervention in Gilt markets will be temporary, BOE will be out by the end of the week - Washington event.

- (UK) Pensions And Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) welcomes the Bank of England’s continued steps to ensure the orderly operation of the gilt market.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225,flat, ASX 200 flat , Hang Seng -2.3%; Shanghai Composite -1.3% ; Kospi +0.3%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.4%; Nasdaq100 +0.5%, Dax -0.2%; FTSE100 -0.2%.

- EUR 0.9735-0.9682 ; JPY 146.38-145.68 ; AUD 0.6281-0.6240 ;NZD 0.5601-0.5560.

- Gold -0.7% at $1,674/oz; Crude Oil -0.7% at $88.73/brl; Copper -0.2% at $3.4130/lb.