US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Up at 97.645.

Energies: Apr '22 Crude is Up at 108.57.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Up 1 tick and trading at 156.17.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 48 ticks Lower and trading at 4369.00.

Gold: The Apr'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1938.00. Gold is 157 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently, Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Shanghai and Sensex exchanges which are Lower. Currently, all of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Challenger Job Cuts is out at 7:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Revised Nonfarm Productivity is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Not Major.

Revised Unit Labor Costs is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Not Major.

Final Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

Fed Chair Powell Testifies at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

ISM Services PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Factory Orders are out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 years (ZB) to the 10 years (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 9 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 30-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 03/02/22

S&P - Mar 2022 - 03/02/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we didn't much in the way of correlation Wednesday morning. The markets gravitated to the Upside as the Dow leaped 596 points Higher and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside. Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Tuesday evening President Biden gave his first-ever State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. You can say what you will regarding President Biden mental capacity (and some folks have called him "Sleepy Joe") but you can never doubt his compassion. This is someone who grew up the hard way and had to work for everything he had. He understands what it is to struggle and wants to lend a helping hand. He addressed all issues: Voting Rights, Infrastructure, Build Back Better and the Ukraine situation. He made it very clear that no US troops would be sent to Ukraine, but he also made it very clear that should Russia have desires for Nato territory; every inch would be defended. The markets reacted positively to all of this with the Dow gaining nearly 600 points on the day.