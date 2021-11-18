Sono Group shares soar at their first day in Nasdaq, Rivian tanks 15% in a much-needed downside correction for the newcomer.

US crude weakens below $80 per barrel on the expectation that the US and China will tap into their strategic oil reserves to cool down the rising oil prices. On the other hand, Biden now wants the FTC to investigate the oil companies as he suspects them to play a role in high oil prices, which certainly cost the US President a good deal of popularity.

Elsewhere, the US debt crisis is being brought forward by Janet Yellen, who warns that the US could default on its obligations next month.

And finally, the Central Bank of Turkey (CBT) is expected to lower its interest rates by another 100 basis points but the markets are not happy with the direction the Turkish monetary policy is taking, as a tighter monetary policy is what the Turkey needs right now.