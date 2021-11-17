Rivian rallied another 15% yesterday, and Sono Motors is preparing to enter the arena. Is Sthe Sono Motors IPO the next bull run for tech investors? We will find out in a couple of hours.

Elsewhere, yesterday was all about the US retail health, and the sales data looked good at the first sight. But in reality, it was mixed. The US retail sales grew 1.7% in October, up from 0.8% printed a month earlier and better than 1.2% penciled in by analysts, however the jump was mostly because things costed more due to an inflation hovering around a three-decade high.

Still, the overall market sentiment was upbeat yesterday on strong US retail sales and an ok-ish meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping. The two talked for 3.5 hours in a meeting with no concrete outcome. The major take was that the relationship didn’t get worse than what it already was.

In the FX, the US dollar continues gaining field against the majors, while euro is retreating at a sustained speed. The EURUSD slipped below the 1.13 mark on the back of diverging European Central Bank (ECB) and Fed expectations, where the Fed hawks are slowly getting in charge of the market while Christine Lagarde does everything to keep the hawks away. She reckoned at a speech on Monday that inflation proved more sustained that they expected, but she still expects it to fade next year. Let’s all hope that inflation would magically fade!