Outlook: Today we get the usual Thursday unemployment claims, with no surprises expected. Last time (for week ended Feb 25), new claims fell by 2000 to 190,000, fewer than forecast. Trading Economics reports the 4-week moving average rose by 1,750 to 193,000 but removing the seasonality adjustment, claims fell by 9,297 to 201,710.

Sometimes you just have to hate data. Claims are mostly down. But you can build an argument either way—so be careful what you read!--and how meaningful is a couple of thousand either way in such a big economy? The consensus for today is 195,000 and Trading economics has 192,000. We should not draw conclusions from the new information but we will, anyway, and it’s not pretty.

Far more important is wage growth, already up 7.86% y/y in Jan. But see the 5-year chart. Wage increases are mostly falling from the March 2021 peak. Then there’s “average hourly earnings,” definitely not scary. Trading Economics reports “Average hourly earnings for all employees on US private nonfarm payrolls rose by 10 cents, or 0.3%, to $33.03 in January of 2023, following an upwardly revised 0.4% gain in the prior month, matching market forecasts.

This was the smallest growth in average hourly earnings in four months. In January, average hourly earnings of private-sector production and nonsupervisory employees rose by 7 cents, or 0.2%, to $28.26. Over the past 12 months, average hourly earnings have increased by 4.4% in January, the least since August of 2021 and slightly above market estimates of 4.3%.”

So there. The Covid pandemic screwed up the job market and wages. We might be seeing a calm after the storm in the form of wage growth slowing down. Or maybe not, considering there is an authentic labor shortage for demographic and other reasons. You can bet the backroom economists at the Fed are scratching their heads, too.

Yesterday, Mr. Powell acknowledged the issue. Mitigating the stunner from the day before, Powell emphasized no decision has been made on the size of the next Fed rate change and the decision will depend on incoming data. If the data keeps coming in hot, he expects accelerating the pace of hikes, but everyone needs to heed that word “if.”

Markets have already rushed to judgment about 50 bp at the next meeting, even before payrolls. The CME FedWatch tool shows about 80.8% of traders see 5-5.25% later this month, from 31.4% only a week ago.

They are not even waiting for inflation information next week. We’d guess that the inflation data is more important than payrolls, which only suggests but does not dictate wage gains. In other words, payrolls is not the whole story but that doesn’t stop traders, who have already baked it into the cake that the next move is 50 bp on March 22 to 5.0-5.25%.

The problem for FX is to decide if its market has already priced that in. The money market and bond gangs are determined to expect the worst, but FX sometimes goes its own way and often has a more refined and informed attitude, or at least a more risk-averse one. We may be seeing that now in the form of the consolidation yesterday so feeble and actually a bit stronger today, which is fairly rare for the second day after a Shock. Again we warn that “trading the data” can be done if you have nimble fingers and the best real-time data, but for the vast majority of us, it’s a fool’s game for the simple reason that extreme high volatility on these occasions can drive prices right through your stop and your target, and you don’t get filled.

