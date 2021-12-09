Outlook: Let’s acknowledge that sometimes a currency pops up or down for no reason anyone can find. That’s what happened yesterday in the euro, where the only event was the peaceful handoff of the chancellorship from Merkel to Scholz in Germany. A political event like this, especially such a successful one, tends not to move the euro; even the most rambunctious and confusing political events (as in Italy) barely dent the euro. The only currency effect we have seen from political developments was the threat of Greece leaving the eurozone back nearly a decade ago, and that had strong financial market implications.

Anyway, the bounce in the euro is most likely a positioning move by a few big players—shprt-covering--and not a trend-altering event. There might a whiff of a rumor about the ECB changing its tune on the PEPP stimulus (expected next week), despite the IMF advising earlier this week it “look through” transitory inflation pressures and keep its accommodative stance.

Yesterday morning the FT published a front-page story indicating the Fed’s taper will be done by March, according to a consensus of economists in one of its special surveys. This is an “abrupt shift” in expectations, although to be fair, it was only more than half who said the Fed was “somewhat” or very likely to accelerate tapering. Even economists shouldn’t be able to get away with “somewhat likely.” Half predict a rate hike in Q2. That’s only 24 persons but this FT survey is well-respected, so influential anyway.

The forecast is based on another forecast, namely PCE inflation falling only a little from 4.1% now to 3.5% by Dec 2022—an entire year. And about 66% see core PCE over 2% by end-2023. All the same, “almost 70 per cent said the Fed’s main policy rate would not exceed 1.5 per cent by the end of 2023, suggesting a gradual pace of interest rate increases from today’s near-zero levels.” Wildly, 21% think the labor participation rate will never return to pre-pandemic levels. A gigantic 40% think participation will not return until 2025 or later. Zounds!

Former NY Fed Pres Dudley writes in Bloomberg we need to get ready for surprises from the next Fed meeting. Market have not yet priced in “a faster and larger tightening of monetary policy over the next three years.”

“The biggest change will be in the interest-rate policy officials deem necessary to achieve that economic outcome. Last time, the median projection for the Fed’s short-term interest rate target at year end was 0.3% for 2022, 1.0% for 2023 and 1.8% for 2024. This time, the upward path will start sooner, be steeper, and rise higher.” Dudley sees 0.80% next year, meaning three 24-point hikes. The following year, 2023, he sees four hikes to 1.8% and by 2024, 2.5%, which will be “neutral.”

We get the usual jobless claims this morning with no surprises expected, especially in the context of the excellent JOLTS report. Then it’s CPI tomorrow, almost certainly a shocker. Trading Economics has an estimate of 4.9% after 4.6% in Oct for core CPI. This can only reinforce the idea among economists and traders that the Fed meeting next week will validate an earlier and faster taper that does end in March instead of June. So far, this view has not gained traction. The CME FedWatch Tool shows only 33.2% probability of a hike in March, down from 33.6% the day before but a lot more than 7.8% a month ago.

It’s broken-record time—more than anyone likes to admit, the future depends on Covid. Just about everyone says the US cannot go full-stringent like Austria and the UK (and Australia earlier)—for political reasons—and if cases and hospitalizations and deaths keep creeping up, as we see already, the mood can get very sour, very fast. This would raise risk aversion, dampen the stock market, and keep labor away from all those new jobs. The Fed has said inflation is the top priority over the labor market, but a Covid Fourth Wave could, conceivably, cause a deferral in hawkish policy measures. Or maybe the Fed talks anti-inflation but acts less hawkish.

If we see the dollar beset by such woes, then the question becomes what currency do we like as an alternative? Probably CAD, CAD and CHF, but heaven only knows how the yen will behave.

Tidbit: Scrounging around on the internet, we saw this: “After a decades-long run as one of the world’s best-performing stocks, Apple Inc. is on the verge of reaching $3 trillion in market value. That’s bigger than the entire German equity market. Or the U.K. economy.” You have to ask yourself: “What’s wrong with this picture?” You also need to run out and buy some Apple stock.

