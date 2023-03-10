On March 9-10, the BOJ held its Monetary Policy Meeting, and in a unanimous vote, decided to maintain the status quo across all monetary policy parameters, including yield curve control (YCC) and asset purchase programs, in line with most expectations.
The tolerable band for the 10-year JGB yield was also kept at plus/minus 50bp. The BOJ also maintained forward guidance, which is tied to the pandemic situation and states that it “expects short- and long-term policy interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels,” as expected.
Some market participants believed that the BOJ would eliminate YCC entirely or adjust it further at today's MPM, as it was the last for Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, to alleviate the burden on the next governor, Kazuo Ueda. We also noted this as a risk scenario but the relatively tame reaction in USDJPY suggests that only 24-hour "what if hedges unwound," suggesting that the market participants are still expecting some YCC tweak next month.
In the meantime, with no imminent policy change, USDJPY should remain joined at the hip to US real rates. For now, risks appear skewed toward higher US rates and higher USDJPY; however, that could change quickly if US yields start to see some relief, perhaps due to renewed recessions concerns or payback in the upcoming NFP data, especially if that also leads to a more dovish March FOMC meeting after expectations have repriced significantly higher over the last couple of days.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
