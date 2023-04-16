This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bearish pounce ahead of RBA Minutes, US PMIs around 0.6700
AUD/USD holds lower grounds near 0.6700 as it begins the key week on a sluggish note after positing the first daily loss in four the previous day. Market sentiment remains indecisive as recent data, Fed talks push back Fed rate cut concerns.
EUR/USD extends pullback from one-year high to 1.0970 horizontal support
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.0980 as bears approach a two-week-old previous resistance while extending Friday’s U-turn from a one-year high during Monday’s Asian session.
Gold struggles above $2,000 as more rate hikes from Fed seem inevitable
Gold price is looking vulnerable above the psychological resistance of $2,000.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has shown a recovery move after printing a four-day low of $1,992.50.
Ethereum holders lose risk appetite, here's what it means for ETH price
On-chain analysts at crypto intelligence tracker Santiment believe Ethereum holders have lost their risk appetite for the asset, based on divergences in the market. Experts have predicted a correction in Ethereum, against Bitcoin.
Key events in developed markets and EMEA next week
Activity data dominates next week's economic calendar, some of which will help determine what happens at the forthcoming round of central bank meetings in late April and early May.