Market movers today

Today's key data release will be the US CPI. Consensus expects an uptick in headline figure from 7.0% in December to 7.2% y/y in January and in core from 5.5% to 5.9%. We think another higher-than-anticipated print would raise the likelihood of a 50bp hike in March, although our base case remains for a 25bp hike.

In Sweden, all eyes are fixed at today's Riksbank meeting at 09:30 CET.

We have inflation data from both Norway and Denmark today. Danish inflation is expected to hit a new peak in January, while core-inflation is expected to decline modestly in Norway.

Also, diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine will continue today with talks in Normandy format (Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France) taking place in Berlin. The French president Macron is clearly pursuing a more influential role for Europe in the talks.

The 60 second overview

The risk for higher inflation was also at the centre of the speech by one of the Fed officials, Loretta Mester, who predicted that the Federal Reserve will be more aggressive on raising rates compared to 2015 given higher inflation and tighter labour markets than in 2015, but she did not see a compelling case for a 50bp hike as the first move.

There is a growing scepticism among a number of ECB officials regarding the ECB's current inflation forecast according to a Bloomberg article published yesterday and whether the current models are good enough given the very high current inflation relative to the prediction that inflation will fall back below 2% next year. According to Bloomberg, ECB draft projections for inflation in 2023 showed that the inflation was still below 2% in 2023. ECB later released a statement as a response that the inflation forecasts are both model and data dependent, and the forecast "provide a key input into Governing Council meetings, where decision-makers assess the outlook for the economy and inflation and formulate their own views on the risks to outcomes for inflation and growth". Hence, there will be even more focus on the staff forecast at the meeting in March, where the ECB will publish new staff projections. There is already a very vocal difference in the views on rate hikes where the Dutch and German central bank governors see the first rate hike in 2022 while Lagarde and Schnabel together with the Spanish central bank governor see a more gradual approach.

Equities: Risk on returned to markets, with cyclicals beating defensives, growth beating value and all indices significantly higher. Investors bought the dip in yield battered real estate, tech and communication services, while defensives such as consumer staples and utilities for once underperformed. VIX ticked below twenty for the first time since the sell-off. In total, S&P500 closed up 1.5%, Nasdaq 2.1%, Dow 0.9% and Russell 2000 1.9%. Asian markets are however mixed this morning and US futures have dipped to negative.

FI: Global bond yields declined yesterday on the back of comments from French central bank governor Villeroy that markets were pricing ECB too aggressively. Furthermore there was solid demand at yesterday's 10Y US Treasury auction as well as the syndicated deal for the new 30Y Spanish government bond despite the significant market turmoil we have seen since the ECB meeting last week.

FX: AUD, NZD, CAD and SEK gained vis-à-vis EUR, USD and GBP yesterday. EUR/SEK traded around the 10.40 level ahead of the Riksbank meeting today and EUR/USD just above 1.14 before the US CPI release.

Credit: Credit markets remained positive yesterday and both CDS indices and cash bonds extended Tuesday's tightening into yesterday. iTraxx Xover tightened a further 5.9bp to 304bp and Main 1.2bp to 62.5bp. HY bonds tightened 7.5bp and IG 3.5bp.

Nordic macro

Norway. We expect that Norwegian core inflation dropped from 1.8% to 1.5% y/y (consensus: 1.7%) in January, as some of the upside surprises in December probably were one-offs. There is a considerable upside risk to our expectations given strong anecdotal evidence that several industries raised their prices in January.

Denmark. We expect January CPI inflation surged to 4.1% from 3.1% in December. If we are right, we will be looking at the biggest m-o-m increase in inflation since 1986. Electricity prices were soaring through December and that will be reflected in the January figures. We also expect a pick-up in district heating prices as some plants relying on natural gas will likely hike prices at the turn of the year. Fuel prices have increased during January following the December plunge and tobacco fees have been increased again by DKK 5 in January, which will feed through during Q1. We expect a modest sale of clothing in the same scale as last year and we expect a solid pick-up in food prices although not as strong as we have seen in Germany. The big question is to what extent companies have used new year as an occasion to hike prices. With the German (and euro area) inflation surprise in mind, we factor in a handsome increase in core inflation. As always in January, uncertainty is extra-large because many prices are only moving in this month.

Sweden. In Sweden, all eyes are fixed at today's Riksbank meeting at 09:30 CET. We have previously argued that a hawkish shift from the ECB constitutes a necessary but, importantly, not in itself sufficient condition for the Riksbank to adjust their policy guidance and with that in mind the probability of a somewhat hawkish surprise from the Riksbank has increased slightly following last week's events. That being said, our base case for today's meeting includes no (or only minor) changes to the repo rate path from November, i.e. an extension into Q1 2025 and a slightly higher end-point but still being consistent with a first full hike in H2 2024 at the earliest. This is in stark contrast to market expectations, as the money market is currently indicating two full hikes already this year. Additionally, we expect the Riksbank to keep both the size (SEK 37bn) and allocation of their QE reinvestments intact in Q2 compared to Q1. Although pressures might be mounting on the Riksbank to follow the (new) consensus amongst global central banks in signalling for tighter policy ahead, we expect the Riksbank to bide their time for now, awaiting more data on domestic inflation dynamics and perhaps a firmer commitment from the ECB.