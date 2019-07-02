A surprisingly solid ISM manufacturing index presented traders with a looming conundrum on Monday. The US dollar was the top performer on the first trading day of the month. Today, GBP is down across the board on weaker than expected construction figures. The focus now shifts to the Fed's John Williams speech on Tuesday. A new trade has been issued on Monday with 3 supporting charts and notes.
A series of poor regional numbers failed to predict the national manufacturing survey from the ISM on Monday. It was at 51.7 compared to 51.0 expected. The contraction in the prices paid component may provide luster for the doves. The commentary suggested the Mexican trade kerfuffle at the start of the month weighed and that's something that's since been reversed. The better China news will also add a lift this month.
The US dollar was higher ahead of the data but continued to strengthen after it. Nonetheless, equity markets gave back some gains after the data. The issue for risk trades is that if the good news mounts, it will change the plan of attack for the Fed. It already appears wholly unlikely the Fed will cut by 50 basis points at the end of the month, despite the market pricing in a 15% chance of it.
More importantly is the message from the Fed speakers in the weeks to come ahead of the Jul 31st decision and later in the year. In the day ahead we will hear from Williams and Mester, both of whom are scheduled to talk about the economy. Will they refer to an insurance cut, or will receding uncertainty keep the bid under the US dollar. A detailed analysis about the Fed was issued in Monday's Premium trade.
Looking at July more broadly, the seasonal trend over the past decade has been US dollar weakness, particularly against the yen and commodity currencies. It's also the best month for the S&P 500 and FTSE 100.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to 1.1300 on reports ECB will refrain from cutting rates
EUR/USD has recovered and trades around 1.1300 on reports the ECB will refrain from cutting rates in its July meeting. Earlier, weak German retail sales weighed on the pair.
GBP/USD bounces from 1.2600, still trades in the red
Poor UK data has put the Pound under pressure, although subdued dollar’s demand help GBP/USD bounce from the 1.2600 area. UK Construction PMI fell to 43.1 in June, adding to poor manufacturing output data.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below mid-108.00s
USD/JPY needs to surpass 108.67 to resume its advance. The positive market mood began to fade as Trump menace tariffs on the EU.
Altcoins beat Bitcoin that targets $8,100 zone
ETH/BTC rises 10% in three days and puts the market in bullish mode. BTC/USD can reach $8,000 without compromising the medium term bullish trend. XRP is in a dirty area and lacks visibility.
Gold stages a goodish bounce from 1-week lows, still below $1400 mark
Gold regained positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday, albeit remained well below the key $1400 psychological mark.