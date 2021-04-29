According to the BEA, real GDP increased at an annual rate of 6.4% in the first quarter 2021. This was slightly higher than our expectation of 5.8%, and stronger than 4.3% in the previous period. Although in level terms real GDP stands 0.9% lower than 4Q19 –before the start of the recession-, it will fully recover during 2Q21. However, relative to where GDP would have been in the absence of the pandemic, the difference is 3.6%, and it will take around four more quarters to eliminate this gap.
The strong economic performance in 1Q21 reflected large contributions from personal consumption expenditures (7pp), private nonresidential fixed investment (1.3pp), and government consumption expenditures and gross investment (1.1pp). The boost to consumption, which increased 10.7% QoQ SAAR, reflected solid gains in nonmotor vehicles and parts, food services and accommodations, food and beverages purchased for off-premises, and furnishings and durable household equipment. This was mainly driven by the massive fiscal support at the end of 2020 and the start of 2021, accommodative monetary policy conditions, and a successful vaccination campaign that has allowed consumers to spend again in services that were severely impacted by the pandemic. As a result, while durable goods consumption stands 22% ($394bn) above pre-pandemic levels, the gap for consumption of services remains large at 5.7% or $491bn. Under current trends, it will take at least another four quarters for services to fully recover.
This document was prepared by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s (BBVA) Research Department on behalf of itself and its affiliated companies (each a BBVA Group Company) for distribution in the United States and the rest of the world and is provided for information purposes only. The information, opinions, estimates and forecasts contained herein refer to that specific date and are subject to changes without notice due to market fluctuations. The information, opinions, estimates and forecasts contained in this document have been gathered or obtained from public sources believed to be correct by the Company concerning their accuracy, completeness, and/or correctness. This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to acquire or dispose of an interest in securities.
