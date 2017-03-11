Solid fundamental basis of EUR/USD

Looking at the world major economies, the US has long been the dominant driver of growth and policies. With the Eurozone economy providing some encouraging figures of late, there is a reason to believe, that the economic recovery is accelerating, providing solid support for the EUR against the global counterparts, especially against the US Dollar.

The economic developments this October are telling us a booming story. The third quarter GDP was a positive surprise for markets. Seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 0.6% in both the euro area when compared with the previous quarter, according to a preliminary flash estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. During the second quarter of 2017, GDP had grown by 0.7% in the Eurozone.

Strong economic fundamentals in Eurozone

When comparing the GDP growth rate on a year-to-year basis, seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 2.5% in the euro area after rising 2.3% y/y in the previous quarter.

GDP is a solid indication of the economic development, but it is a backward-looking indicator. It reports on what has already happened and from the financial market perspective, the forward-looking indicators are of the greater value. The manufacturing PMI surveys reporting on development in the current month are providing a solid basis for continuous positive economic development in countries of Eurozone as well.

Solid economic pickup in manufacturing is broadly based with Spain, France, Germany and Eurozone reporting multi-year highs. Spanish PMI increased to 55.8 in October, the highest reading since May 2015. French manufacturing PMI posted 56.1 in October, the highest since April 2011.German manufacturing PMI reached 60.6, unchanged from September’s 77-month high. The manufacturing activity PMI for the whole euro area region rose to 58.5, its best reading in 80-months in October.

On the top of it, Germany reported the unemployment rate at 5.5% in September, its lowest level since November 1990 while the unemployment rate for Eurozone fell to 8.9%, the lowest rate since January 2009.

ECB action hampers EUR/USD

Regardless of very positive development in economic fundamental, the EUR/USD is under pressure from the ECB decision to prolong its QE by nine months at least until September 2018 with total volume of monthly purchases cut in half to €30 billion.

Of course, no policymaker at the would like the economic recovery being hampered by a too strong appreciation of EUR, but the reason why the QE had been prolonged is that there is no inflation on sight for ECB and any taper to its QE program is the inflation, rather than GDP growth rate factor.

The EUR/USD fell following the ECB decision to $1.1575-$1.1685 range and it is trading sideways since September 26.

Although the US NFP report can drag the pair lower with stunning numbers of new jobs, the unemployment rate or wage growth, the loses for EUR/USD are seen limited by $1.1500, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the bearish trend starting this April and peaking at the beginning of September. Fundamental pickup of Eurozone economy acts as a solid support.

