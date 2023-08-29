Share:

The week started in a relatively good mood. The S&P 500 posted its first back-to-back gains this month, even though the US 2-year yield advanced to a fresh high since July with the 2 and 5-year treasury auctions hitting the highest yields since before the 2008 crisis. One would think that the Chinese stimulus measures have lifted up the sentiment across global equities, but the CSI 300 closed yesterday just around 1% higher. As such, yesterday was just another day the Chinese stimulus measures didn’t get the attention Chinese officials were hoping for.

Elsewhere, the softer US dollar gave some breathing room to other currencies yesterday. The EURUSD bulls won a battle near the 200-DMA, the USDJPY is steady around 146.50 and crude oil steadied above the $80pb with the news that the tropical storm Idalia could interrupt crude production in the Gulf Coast and put an additional positive pressure on oil prices. Gold is better bid above the $1900 thanks to a retreat in the US 10-year yield. But silver is even better bid!

Today, the US JOLTS data is expected to post a third month below 10mio job openings. A number lower than expectations would point to loosening jobs market and could soften the hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations, while a strong figure will keep the economists and the Fed officials in a state of confusion.