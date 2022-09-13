Global indices made a solid start to the week. The EuroStoxx 600 closed yesterday 1.76% higher on news that the Ukrainians are doing well pushing back the Russians in territories they launched a counteroffensive attack. The S&P500 and Nasdaq advanced more than 1%, despite chatter of rail strike in the US. Hope of softer US inflation is what keeps the bulls running.
US inflation data is due today, and the CPI is seen easing toward 8.1% in August versus 8.5% printed a month earlier, and 9.1% peak printed the month before. A second month of soft inflation read has the power to soften the Fed hawks and increase the bets of softer rate hikes beyond September, whereas a figure above expectations, or worse, a figure above last month’s read could snap the latest rally and send the stocks tumbling. We are tilted toward a softer read than not.
Hope of a soft inflation data is also what’s pulling the US dollar lower across the board. The dollar index tipped a toe below the 108 mark yesterday, while the EURUSD made an attempt above its 50-DMA, as news that Ukrainian troops are being successful in their counteroffensive attack, and chatter that voices are rising in Russia against the regime’s strategy in Ukraine, brought forward the possibility of Russia being defeated in Ukraine. Cable flirts with the 1.17 level, the dollar-swissy retreated to 0.95 and the USDCAD slipped below 1.30.
The American crude rallied more than 2% yesterday on improved market sentiment, and flirted with the $90 offers, without however being able to clear them. Gold and silver are also better bid into the inflation data, thanks to a broadly softer US dollar.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
