Global indices made a solid start to the week. The EuroStoxx 600 closed yesterday 1.76% higher on news that the Ukrainians are doing well pushing back the Russians in territories they launched a counteroffensive attack. The S&P500 and Nasdaq advanced more than 1%, despite chatter of rail strike in the US. Hope of softer US inflation is what keeps the bulls running.

US inflation data is due today, and the CPI is seen easing toward 8.1% in August versus 8.5% printed a month earlier, and 9.1% peak printed the month before. A second month of soft inflation read has the power to soften the Fed hawks and increase the bets of softer rate hikes beyond September, whereas a figure above expectations, or worse, a figure above last month’s read could snap the latest rally and send the stocks tumbling. We are tilted toward a softer read than not.

Hope of a soft inflation data is also what’s pulling the US dollar lower across the board. The dollar index tipped a toe below the 108 mark yesterday, while the EURUSD made an attempt above its 50-DMA, as news that Ukrainian troops are being successful in their counteroffensive attack, and chatter that voices are rising in Russia against the regime’s strategy in Ukraine, brought forward the possibility of Russia being defeated in Ukraine. Cable flirts with the 1.17 level, the dollar-swissy retreated to 0.95 and the USDCAD slipped below 1.30.

The American crude rallied more than 2% yesterday on improved market sentiment, and flirted with the $90 offers, without however being able to clear them. Gold and silver are also better bid into the inflation data, thanks to a broadly softer US dollar.