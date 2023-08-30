The decline of the U.S. JOLTs Job Openings signals a cooling labour market. This development has heightened the probability of the Fed opting for another rate pause in September.
In an unexpected turn, the U.S. JOLTs Job Openings report displayed a decline from its previous reading of 9.17 million to the current figure of 8.83 million, signalling a cooling labour market. This development has heightened the probability of the Fed opting for another rate pause in September. Consequently, the dollar experienced a significant setback of nearly 5%, while U.S. equity markets closed on an upbeat note. Commodities have capitalised on the dollar's weakened stance, with gold prices inching up by nearly 1%, and oil prices maintaining their foothold above the $81 mark. Additionally, the recent legal victory of Grayscale against the SEC over the Spot-BTC-ETF application has reverberated across the crypto market, propelling Bitcoin to the forefront with an impressive 8% surge.
Market movements
Dollar Index
The dollar index experienced a decline yesterday following the release of the JOLTs job opening data. This data revealed indications of a slowdown in the U.S. labour market, raising the likelihood that the Fed might opt for another rate pause in September. Concurrently, U.S. short-term Treasury yields witnessed a drop to their lowest levels in weeks, further aligning with the potential for a Fed rate pause.
The dollar is approaching its next support level at 103.40, which is crucial for it to hold above. Both the RSI and the MACD have declined, suggesting the bullish momentum for the dollar is declining.
Resistance level: 103.85, 104.38.
Support level: 103.40, 102.85.
XAU/USD
Gold prices capitalised on the weakened dollar, breaking free from its price consolidation range. July's job data, which significantly shrank to 8.82 million, prompted market speculation of a Fed rate pause in September, subsequently easing the dollar's strength. Notably, data indicated that retail investors have augmented their bearish bets, with downside exposure surging by 16.3% last night.
Gold prices surged above its week-long price consolidation range and are currently testing their next resistance level near the $1940 level. The RSI has once again broken into the overbought territory while the MACD continues to surge, suggesting a bullish trend for gold prices.
Resistance level: 1939.00, 1967.00.
Support level: 1900.00, 1865.00.
EUR/USD
The euro has achieved a notable breakthrough, surmounting its long-standing downtrend resistance level, driven by the impact of subdued U.S. job data on the dollar's trajectory. The increasing probability of a Federal Reserve rate pause gains traction as the labour market displays cooling indicators, evidenced by a reduction in job vacancies from a previous reading of 9.165 million to 8.827 million. Investors are poised for close scrutiny of the forthcoming Eurozone CPI release scheduled for Thursday, anticipating insights into the euro's strength.
The EUR/USD broke above the downtrend resistance level, signalling for a trend reversal price pattern. The RSI is moving upward and MACD is diverging above the zero line, suggesting a bullish momentum is forming.
Resistance level: 1.0925, 1.0990.
Support level: 1.0850, 1.0760.
AUD/USD
The Australian dollar reached its weekly peak, leveraging the weakened dollar's influence. Simultaneously, Chinese authorities persist in rolling out additional economic stimulus measures to invigorate their economy, which is still recovering sluggishly to pre-pandemic levels. Notably, China's state banks recently reduced rates on mortgages and deposits, a strategy aimed at boosting consumer spending and channelling funds into the equity market. This strategic manoeuvre from the Chinese government positively reverberates on the Australian dollar, often acting as a proxy for the Chinese currency.
The pair has spiked up yesterday but is currently forming a double-top pattern which may lead to a decline soon. The RSI is moving toward the overbought zone while the MACD has signs of rebound from the zero line, suggesting a bullish momentum is forming.
Resistance level: 0.6500, 0.6580.
Support level: 0.6390, 0.6320.
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) received a boost in confidence following the recent legal victory of Greyscale over its Spot-BTC-ETF application, a case against the U.S. SEC from last year. While there remains a possibility for the SEC to appeal this decision, the prevailing sentiment around BTC-ETF applications has surged. In fact, certain analysts are boldly speculating that the SEC could approve at least one ETF within this year, potentially propelling Bitcoin's value to higher levels.
BTC was strong yesterday and gained about 8% last night but is suppressed under the strong resistance level at around $28000 level. The RSI sharply surged above the 80-level while the MACD picked up from the zero line, suggesting a bullish momentum is forming.
Resistance level: 28000, 28680.
Support level: 27400, 26600.
Dow Jones
The U.S. equity market notched its third consecutive day of gains, with the Dow surging by nearly 300 points in the latest session. This rally was triggered by the release of the JOLTs Job Opening report, which had ripple effects on various aspects of the market. The decline in Treasury yields and moderation in the dollar's strength followed the job data, indicating a cooling labour market. This shift in sentiment towards a more risk-on attitude was the driving force behind the equity market's surge. However, investors remain watchful as Friday's Nonfarm Payroll release approaches, which could bring further market dynamics.
Dow Jones broke above its near resistance level at 34800 and exhibited a strong bullish signal for the index. The RSI attempts to break into the overbought zone while the MACD continues to surge, indicating the bullish momentum is strong.
Resistance level: 35400.00, 36000.00.
Support level: 34200.00, 33600.00.
HK50
The prevailing risk-on sentiment in the U.S. market has resonated across the Asian region, notably reflected in the morning session's robust performance of the Hang Seng index. Adding to the market optimism, China's concerted efforts to bolster its sluggish economy persist, deploying further economic stimulus packages. Among these measures, state-owned banks are set to reduce both deposit and mortgage rates, aiming to invigorate consumer spending and channel funds into the underperforming equity market. This strategic policy implementation aims to restore foreign fund confidence, countering the recent significant outflows witnessed in the past month.
The index has rebounded and broken above its resistance level at 18400. a sharp incline in RSI and a cross of MACD at the bottom, signalling a trend reversal for the index.
Resistance level: 19130, 19860.
Support level: 18400, 17600.
CL Oil
Oil prices saw a modest uptick, benefiting from the weakened dollar. The growing probability of a Fed rate pause, highlighted by job data indicating a cooling labour market, also bolstered support for oil prices. In addition, the API weekly oil stock report revealed a substantial reduction in oil stockpiles, suggesting an increased demand for oil in the U.S. This encouraging sign further propelled oil prices higher.
Oil prices have found support at $80 and are testing the next resistance level around $81.50. The RSI is gradually increasing while the MACD has broken above the zero line, suggesting the oil prices are trading with strong bullish momentum.
Resistance level: 83.25, 87.25.
Support level: 79.15, 76.80.
Contracts for Difference (CFDs) trading carries a high level of risk to your capital and can result in losses, you should only trade with money you can afford to lose. CFDs trading may not be suitable for all investors, please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and take appropriate measures to manage them. Please read the relevant Risk Disclosure document carefully, available here: Legal Documentation. PU Prime is a business name of Pacific Union (Seychelles) Limited. Pacific Union (Seychelles) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority of Seychelles with License No. SD050. Pacific Union (Seychelles) Limited is registered and located at 9A, CT House, Providence, Mahe, Seychelles. The information on this website is not directed to residents of certain jurisdictions such as United States, Singapore, Australia and some other regions, and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any countries or jurisdictions where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Finzero Cap Ltd, registered in the Republic of Cyprus with registration number HE414308 and registered address at 62 Athalassas, Mezzanine, Strovolos 2012, Nicosia, Cyprus, is acting as a payment agent to Pacific Union (Seychelles) Limited for the purpose of facilitating payment services to Pacific Union (Seychelles) Limited.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.0850 ahead of German inflation, US data
EUR/USD is falling back toward 1.0850 after soft Spanish HICP inflation data, reversing from the weekly top in the European session on Wednesday. The pair justifies the market's anxiety ahead of the top-tier German inflation and the US jobs data.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2600 as US Dollar recovers ahead of ADP data
GBP/USD is holding lower ground, approaching 1.2600 on the back of a broad US Dollar recovery. The cautious market mood underpins the safe-haven US Dollar ahead of a fresh batch of high-impact US economic data.
Gold flat-lines around $1,930 amid Fed's soft-landing hopes, US key data eyed
Gold Price struggles to gain around $1,935 during the early European session on Wednesday. The weaker US dollar and a sharp drop in US Treasury yields drags the Greenback lower across the board. Meanwhile, the DXY edges lower to 103.55 while the 10-year yield fell from 4.20% to 4.14%, near the lowest level in two weeks.
Bone ShibaSwap shines among the best performers of the week
Bone ShibaSwap saw a bullish spike after Grayscale seized a victory against the US SEC on August 29. This development pushed many of the cryptocurrencies up, but only a few, such as BONE, have managed to stick it out throughout the past week.
US ADP Jobs Preview: A weakening trend US private Premium
On Wednesday, at 12:15 GMT, Automatic Data Processing (ADP) will release its employment report for August. The market consensus is for an increase in US private payrolls of 195,000.