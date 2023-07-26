Share:

Asia market update: Softer AU CPI and yields see AU equities lead; Asia earnings season picks up; BOJ surprise on Fri?; US FOMC tonight.

General trend

- Australia CPI came in softer than expected, likely to be welcomed by the RBA as it prepares for its next rate decision on Aug 1. As of last night (pre-CPI) RBA rate tracker expectations of a pause stood at 59%.

- Aussie 3-yr bond yields fell >-5bps at release, and to -7bps within 30 minutes.

- AUD fell -0.5% with AU equities (+1%) leading Asia on the back of CPI, with AU Resources leading at +1.85%.

- The IMF released their World Economic Outlook, raising 2023 Global GDP forecast from 2.8% to 3.0%.

- South Korea semiconductor-maker Hynix reversed opening 2% gain: Reported Q2 results above ests, to additionally cut output; commented on Q3 and FY outlook.

- HK and CN equities lower after yesterday’s outsize rally. Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index -1%, after yesterday’s >10% rally following China Politburo vow to strengthen consumption and investment environments.

- The market finally predicted a stronger Yuan fix by the PBOC, with today’s Yuan fix expectations only 60 pips above the eventual PBOC fix (has commonly been 300-500 pips higher in recent weeks).

- Note that new Gov Pan Gongsheng (assumed the position today) was promoted to lead the PBOC as Party Secretary on July 3, with some analysts at the time suggesting he would take a more directly protective stance against Yuan weakness.

- Following recent speculation per last Friday’s report of the BOJ not considering adjusted YCC at this Friday’s meeting, certain investment banks (including in Japan) as well as the IMF Chief Economist have suggested the BOJ may move away from YCC, and that perhaps this Friday will see a potential BOJ surprise.

Looking ahead (Asian time zone)

- Rio Tinto H1 (expected 16:15AEST / 06:15GMT).

- Tonight US FOMC rate decision.

- Thu evening EU ECB rate decision, Thu night US Q2 advance GDP growth.

- Fri Japan BOJ rate decision.

- Fri night US personal spending and PCE.

Holidays in Asia this week

- Fri 28 July Thailand.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens +0.4% at 7,365.

- Australia Q2 CPI Q/Q: 0.8% V 1.0%E; Y/Y: 6.0% V 6.2%E; CPI trimmed mean Q/Q: 0.9% V 1.1%E; Y/Y: 5.9% V 6.0%E (q/q rise the slowest since Sep 2021; Lowest y/y trimmed mean since 4.9% in Q2 2022).

- Australia Treasurer Chalmers: Still a long way to go before inflation is defeated (speaking after earlier CPI print).

- New Zealand to create a single cyber security agency - Minister for Public Service, Andrew Little.

China/Hong Kong

- Shanghai Composite opens -0.1% at 3,228.

- Hang Seng opens -0.5% at 19,340.

- Hong Kong Jun Trade Balance (HKD): -56.6B v -44.4Be [overnight update].

- China replaces foreign minister and PBOC governor (as speculated) [overnight update].

- Ant Financial (6688.HK) Said to plan restructuring which would pave the way for HK IPO [co. scrapped IPO in 2020].

- US Senators introduce bill to increase China transparency and potential influence at Inter-American Development Bank.

- China Securities Regulator (CSRC): We will promote the implementation of new types of public REITs such as consumer infrastructure.

- China to lower borrowing costs for firms and households in H2 [inline] - PBOC-backed Financial News front page.

- China PCA Association expects July passenger vehicle sales -4.8% y/y v -2.6% prior [overnight update].

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1295 v 7.1406 prior.

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY104B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY79B v net injects CNY29B prior (second consecutive net injection).

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens +0.1% % at 32,704.

- Japan Jun PPI Services Y/Y: 1.2% v 1.5%e [lowest since early 2022].

- Japan May Final Leading Index CI: 109.2 v 109.5 prelim; Coincident Index: 114.3 v 113.8 prelim.

- FT: Investment banks 'warn' investors of potential BOJ surprise.

- Follow Up: IMF Chief Economist has suggested that the BOJ move away from YCC.

- Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Want to closely communicate on various levels with China, including with Wang Yi (new Foreign Minister, replacing Qin Gang).

- Hong Kong strengthens inspection to vegetable imports from Japan, expanding from seafood due to Fukushima water release - Japan press.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

South Korea

- Kospi opens +0.1% at 2,638.

- South Korea Jun Retail Sales Y/Y: 6.6% v 5.7% prior.

- South Korea July Consumer Confidence: 103.2 v 100.7 prior.

- Hynix Semiconductor (000660.KR): Reports Q2 (KRW) Net -3.0T v 2.87T y/y (-2.59Te); Op -2.88T v 4.19T y/y (-2.86Te); Rev 7.31T v 13.8T y/y (6Te); To Cut NAND production further.

- South Korea to temporarily loosen loan restrictions for homeowners having difficulty paying "Jeonse" rental deposits - Financial Regulator.

Other Asia

- Vietnam Central Bank (SBV): Will cut rates [further] if conditions allow.

- Indonesia central bank (BI) leaves 7-day reverse repo rate unchanged at 5.75%; As expected [overnight update].

- Singapore Jun Industrial Production M/M: 5.0% v 4.1%e; Y/Y: -4.9% v -6.0%e.

North America

- (US) July Philadelphia Fed Non-Manufacturing Regional Index: +1.4 v -16.6 prior; New Orders: -13.3 v -16.2 prior.

- (US) May FHFA house price index M/M: 0.7% V 0.6%E.

- IMF world economic outlook (WEO): Raises 2023 global GDP growth forecast from 2.8% TO 3.0%.

- (US) May S&P/Case-Shiller house price index (20-CITY) M/M: 0.99% V 0.70%E; Y/Y: -1.70% V -2.10%E.

Europe

- UK July CBI industrial trends total orders: -9 V -18E.

- EU ECB said to be considering capital charges for more banks over leveraged finance as it sees weakness in related risk controls - press.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225 flat; ASX 200 +0.8%; Hang Seng -0.8%; Shanghai Composite -0.5% ; Kospi -1.0%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures flat; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, Dax -0.2%; FTSE100 +0.2%.

- EUR 1.1037-1.1058; JPY 140.85-141.19 ; AUD 0.6734-0.6804 ; NZD 0.6184-0.6226.

- Gold flat at $1,963/oz; Crude Oil -0.6% at $79.12/brl; Copper -0.5% at $3.9040/lb.