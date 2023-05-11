Share:

Market movers today

It is Bank of England's turn to set rates today and we look for a final 25bp hike following in the footsteps of the Fed, see Bank of England Preview - 25bp and priming the markets for a pause, 4 May.

On the data front we have only tier-2 data with US initial jobless claims and US PPI.

In the Nordics, the Norwegian government presents a revised budget for 2023, see below.

The 60 second overview

Markets: Yesterday US inflation figures were slightly weaker-than-expected, which caused US yields to decline and improved the rather fragile risk sentiment. Headline inflation came out at 4.9% y/y, while core inflation printed at 5.5% y/y. On a monthly basis, both headline and core inflation were at 0.4%. Details were to the soft side, especially the important services ex. shelter component showed signs of easing underlying price pressures, which is good news for the Fed. The soft CPI print caused US yields to decline, most notably in the front-end. For now, it seems like the Fed pause has been consolidated and 3x0.25pp of rate cuts are priced in the second half of the year from the Fed in bond markets. US equity markets generally rose on the back of the soft inflation print, although the improvement was relatively contained as cyclical stocks, which are most closely linked to the real economy, generally traded lower. Tech-heavy Nasdaq, which is particularly sensitive to US yields, added 1%. Elsewhere, the USD broadly weakened, while oil and gold fell slightly. This morning, Asian markets are broadly mixed. Inflation print from China for April came in softer-than-expected at 0.1% y/y (vs consensus of 0.4%) - slowest pace since early 2021, which raises expectations for a rate cut in China soon.

Oil: US accelerated selling of strategic reserves last week, when oil prices plummeted. US sold close to 3mb over the week - the largest one-week dump of reserves since December last year. With some help from sour risk sentiment, US seems to have managed to counter the positive effect on oil prices from OPEC+ production cuts that were set to take effect in May.

Equities: A solid inflation print was barely enough to lift markets. In range-bound trading S&P500 managed to close up 0.2% and Nasdaq 1.1%. Instead of a full blown risk on session, this was a value-vs-growth rotation. Rate sensitive tech and real estate outperforming at the expense of the value sectors banks, energy and industrials. US also outperformed the value-region Europe which was lower for the day. Tech and real estate outperforming here as well although Nordic real estate remains very volatile. SBB continued its selloff (-45% last week) alongside with rebounds in many other stocks (Fabege +5%).

FI: The US CPI figure sent yields modestly lower amid the inflation figure coming in line with expectations, supporting the case for no further Fed hikes. Markets are priced at just 1bp of rate hikes next year. Bunds yields ended 6bp lower at 2.29% with the 5-10y leading the drop.

FX: Yesterday, EUR/USD initially strengthened towards 1.10 on the back of a relatively soft US CPI print but later stabilised below the 1.10 mark. Conversely, EUR/NOK moved lower on an upside surprise in inflation. The key event today will be the Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy meeting at 13 CET, where we expect the BoE to hike the Bank Rate by 25bp. In our base case, we expect the reaction in EUR/GBP to be rather muted on the release but move slightly higher during the press conference on dovish remarks.

Credit: CDS indices were modestly tighter yesterday with ITraxx Main closing at 87bp (-1bp) and Xover at 454bp (-5bp). Meanwhile primary market activity continued at an elevated pace with short-dated senior preferred issued by both Abanca and Islandsbanki, while in covered bonds Deutsche Bank drew attention by reopening the 10Y segment for the first time since February benefitting from the disinversion of the EUR swaps curve.

Nordic macro

The Norwegian government presents the revised budget for 2023 today. There have been signals that the (nominal) expenses will be raised to compensate for higher wage and price growth than expected in October last year. This should not affect the budget's effect on the economy (the budget indicator), and thus be neutral for the monetary policy. However, this will increase the oil-adjusted deficit, which points in the direction of Norges Bank, in isolation, selling less currency ion behalf of the Petroleum fund going forward.