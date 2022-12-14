Bond yields tumble, Fed seen tapering rate increase.
Summary
A sharp slowing in the US November CPI, easing to an annual 7.1% from October’s 7.7% sent the bond yields and the Greenback tumbling. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, slowed to 6% compared to 6.3% in October.
Markets cheered the better-than-expected result as providing further support for the Federal Reserve to slow its rate hikes early next year. The Fed is widely expected to raise its Overnight rate by 50 bps later today. US bond yields slumped while Wall Street stocks rallied.
The benchmark US 10-year treasury bond yield fell 10 basis points to 3.51%. The two-year yield plummeted to 4.23% from 4.38%. Other global bond rates were mixed.
The Dollar Index, (DXY) which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies, slid 1% lower to 103.55 in late New York, a near 6-month low from 105.02 yesterday.
Against the yield sensitive Japanese Yen, the US Dollar tumbled 1.35% to 135.53 (137.67 yesterday). Risk leader the Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) jumped to 0.6855 from 0.6748, a gain of 1.62% and 3-month high.
The Euro (EUR/USD) soared 0.91% to 1.0628 from 1.0537, its highest finish in 6 months. Sterling (GBP/USD) rallied 0.80% against the broadly based weaker Greenback to 1.2368 (1.2270 yesterday).
The US Dollar finished sharply lower against the Asian and EMFX. Against the Chinese Offshore Yuan (USD/CNH), the Greenback fell to 6.9640 (6.9900). USD/THB slid 0.8% to 34.60 (34.90).
Other economic data released yesterday saw Australia’s Westpac Consumer Sentiment climb to 3% from a previous -6.9%. Australia’s National Australia Bank Business Confidence Index slid to -4 (0).
UK November Claimant Count Change (Unemployment Claims) rose to 30,500, against median expectations of 3,500. The UK Unemployment Rate rose to 3.7% from 3.6%, matching forecasts.
Germany’s ZEW Economic Sentiment Index rose to -23.3 from -36.7, and forecasts at -26.5. The Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment Index rose to -23.6 from a previous -38.7, and forecasts at -25.4.
AUD/USD – The Aussie Battler rebounded overnight and soared to 0.6855 New York close from yesterday’s open at 0.6748. In volatile trade, the overnight peak reached was 0.6894 while the low recorded was at 0.6740. Broad based US Dollar weakness boosted the Aussie.
USD/JPY – Against the Japanese Yen, the Greenback tumbled to 135.53 in late New York, down 1.35% from its opening at 137.67. Weighed by the falling US bond yields, the Greenback hit an overnight low at 134.65 before rallying to its New York close.
EUR/USD – The Euro soared to finish at 1.0628 in late New York, up 0.91% from its opening yesterday at 1.0537. Overnight, the shared currency ratcheted to a high at 1.0673 before easing to its close. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield dipped to 1.92% (1.93%) which contrasted with that of its US counterpart.
GBP/USD – Sterling benefitted from the Dollar’s demise, climbing 0.80% to 1.2368 at the close of trade in New York. Overnight, the GBP/USD pair jumped to a high at 1.2445 before sliding to its New York close. Overnight low recorded was at 1.2248 in volatile trade.
On the lookout
Today’s economic calendar kicked off earlier with the release of New Zealand’s Q3 Current Account deficit which rose to -NZD 10.2 billion, against median estimates at -10.0 billion.
The Kiwi (NZD/USD) was little changed from its opening following the report, at 0.6458 (0.6455). RBA Governor Philip Lowe is due to speak in Sydney at the AusPayNet Annual Summit.
Japan releases its October Core Machinery Orders (m/m f/c 2.6% from -4.6%; y/y f/c 2.6% from 2.9% - ACY Finlogix).
Japan’s Tankan Large Manufacturers Index follows (f/c 6 from 8 – ACY Finlogix), Japanese Tankan Large Non-Manufacturing Index (f/c 17 from 14 – ACY Finlogix), Japanese October Capacity Utilisation (m/m f/c 0.3% from -0.4% - ACY Finlogix), and Japanese October Final Industrial Production (m/m f/c -2.6% from -1.7%; y/y f/c 3.7% from 9.6%).
The UK kicks off European data with its November CPI (y/y f/c 10.9% from 11.1%; m/m f/c 0.6% from 2% ACY Finlogix); UK November Core CPI (y/y f/c 6.5% from 6.5%; m/m f/c 0.5% from 0.7% - ACY Finlogix); UK November Retail Price Index (m/m f/c 0.5% from 2.5% - ACY Finlogix).
Canada releases its Final October Manufacturing Sales report (f/c 2% from 0% - ACY Finlogix).
Trading perspective
The soft US inflation report weighed on US bond yields and pushed the DXY to near 6-month lows.
The Dollar Index (DXY) slid 1% to 103.55 New York close (105.00).
Fed policymakers are expected to lift interest rates 50 basis points at the conclusion of their meeting tomorrow.
This is expected to be followed by another 50 bps in Q1 next year before a possible pause and reassessment.
Traders will be watching closely what the US central bank signals after its announcement tomorrow.
Expect the Dollar to consolidate at these levels before tomorrow’s announcement.
Given the extent of its fall, the risk for today is higher.
AUD/USD – The Australian Dollar jumped to finish up 1.62% against the falling Greenback to 0.6855 (0.6748 yesterday). Overnight, the Battler traded to a high at 0.6894, just under the 0.6900 barrier. For today, look for immediate resistance at 0.6900 to be strong, preventing any further significant gains. A break above the 0.69 cent barrier would open the way for 0.70 cents eventually. Immediate support lies at 0.6820 followed by 0.6790 and 0.6760. Look for more choppy trade in a likely range today of 0.6770-0.6870. Prefer to sell rallies.
EUR/USD – The shared currency benefitted with two days of advances against the broadly based weaker Greenback, to 1.0628 (1.0537 yesterday). Overnight, the Euro traded to a high at 1.0673. Today’s immediate resistance level lies at 1.0675. The next resistance level is found at 1.0700 and 1.0740. Immediate resistance at 1.0670 and 1.0700 should cap any rallies. Look for the Euro trade a likely range today of 1.0560-1.0660. Trade the range.
USD/JPY – Against the Yen, the Dollar plummeted to 135.55 from yesterday’s open at 137.67 weighed by the drop in US bond yields. In choppy trade, the overnight low recorded was at 134.65. The overnight high traded was at 137.91. For today, look for immediate support at 135.20, 134.90 and 134.60. On the topside, immediate resistance lies at 135.80, 136.20 and 136.70. Look for another volatile session in this currency pair, likely range today 134.50-137.30. Trade the range, nice and wide.
(Source: Finlogix.com)
GBP/USD – Sterling found support against the broadly based weaker US Dollar, settling at 1.2368, up 0.8% from 1.2270 open yesterday. The British Pound had its own choppy trade, hitting an overnight high at 1.2445 before slipping. Immediate resistance today lies at 1.2400 followed by 1.2430 and 1.2470. On the downside, look for immediate support at 1.2330, 1.2290 and 1.2260. Look for another volatile session for the British currency, likely range today 1.2270-1.2420. Preference is to sell Sterling rallies.
Another riveting night in FX land, look for more today. Happy trading, and a good Wednesday all.
