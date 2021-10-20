The bottom line number for third-Quarter GDP is odds on to be negative.
Economic data keeps weakening. Coupled with that data so goes the forecasts.
The GDPNow Forecast for the third quarter is 0.5% as of October 18. The initial forecast for the third quarter was 6.1% on July 30.
There's less than a week of data coming in as the Gross Domestic Product, 3rd Quarter 2021 (Advance Estimate) is out on October 28.
Overall GDP is flirting with negative numbers.
More importantly, real final sales, the true bottom line measure of the economy is solidly negative at -1.6%.
The difference between the actual forecast and real final sales in an inventory build. But inventories net to zero over time.
Look for the Fed to declare a "temporary soft patch". But this could be much more serious.
This material is based upon information that Sitka Pacific Capital Management considers reliable and endeavors to keep current, Sitka Pacific Capital Management does not assure that this material is accurate, current or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD adds a few pips, trades in the 1.1650 region
The shared currency posted a tepid advance vs its American rival, as EU September inflation reaffirmed the ECB’s wait-and-see stance. Central banks’ divergences favor the greenback.
GBP/USD pares daily losses, returns to 1.3800 area
GBP/USD fell to a daily low of 1.3742 in the European session after the soft inflation data caused the British pound to come under bearish pressure. With Wall Street's main indexes extending the rally on Wednesday, the greenback lost its strength and allowed GBP/USD to erase its losses.
Gold bulls add pressure, break above 1,800 on the cards
Gold keeps trading within familiar levels, currently at around $1,783.80 a troy ounce, up on a daily basis. A better market mood plays against the greenback. Wall Street trades at record highs following solid earnings reports from big names, which partially offsets growth-related concerns.
Three critical reasons why Dogecoin price will easily quadruple
DOGE might seem in a lull, as Shiba Inu and other meme coins are hogging the spotlight – nor has the dog-themed cryptocurrency's own lacklustre performance helped its cause, but things are set to change.
Earnings eyed for next boost
It's been a day of small moves in equity markets, with Europe ending the day broadly flat and the US marginally higher late in the morning. Focus has very much shifted to earnings season as investors ponder an impending central bank tightening cycle.