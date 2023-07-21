Share:

Markets

US stocks are trading lower Thursday as investors react to fresh 2Q earnings updates and turn skittish after a sharp rise in rates following a stronger-than-expected jobless claims report.

Earnings and macro releases were in play overnight, providing investors with several conflicting inputs. On the macro side, initial jobless claims fell in the week ended July 15 against expectations for a slight increase -- which likely contributed to a notable push higher in 10-year US Treasury yields.

On the flip side of better jobs data comes droopy business sentiment, which shows signs of further malaise in the latest Philly Fed survey. The index showed no improvement this month, holding essentially flat at -13.5.

The Philly Fed’s manufacturing index is one of the best measures of where manufacturing activity sits in the US. And there was lots of hope this month would show a turn in the manufacturing cycle. Recent patterns suggest that goods consumption in major economies rebounded in Q1. Still, with the survey coming in sluggish, it will do little to embellish Asia’s exporters in a positive light this month on the throughput read.

While the soft landing probabilities are undeniably on the rise, the economic demarcation line to achieve this outcome is incredibly fine; indeed, between the extremes of an economy too hot and too cold, hope for Goldilocks does exist. So, for now, however, investors are likely waiting on further evidence of soft landing dynamics to come into play – resilient growth met with a further softening in wage and price inflation that would indicate the economy is coming into better balance and would then further tip the scales to the view that this time is different and pushing market participants further out the risk curve.

With discussion of AI bubble trouble constantly filling the airways, rates need to fall, not rise to attract more money into growth, especially when the S&P 500 just crested year-to-date highs.

China

Following a shorter-than-expected reopening impulse, medium-term challenges such as demographics, the multi-year property downturn, local government implicit debt problems, and geopolitical tensions may become more critical for the growth outlook. Hence in the absence of significant stimulus efforts to restore confidence, particularly around youth employment which plummeted to record levels, the outlook remains overcast at best.

Forex

The US dollar is higher against the EUR as US yields rise and traders start coming around to the idea that the ECB and FED policymakers are not in that much of a different place. Notwithstanding, FX traders are still more optimistic about US growth.

Focus in Asia FX is singularly on the Yuan trading stronger after the most extensive CNY fixing bias since November last year and the announcement of additional measures on overseas borrowing for corporates.

The counter-cyclical effect is typically used to slow down the pace of CNY weakening rather than reverse the course. It is well understood a weaker currency would be helpful in the context of weak growth outcomes, especially on the exports front, and this would be consistent with broader easing in financial conditions. Hence the PBoC is likely smoothing rather than trying to strengthen the Yuan.

Oil

With voluntary supply curtailment, the primary reason for the recent mini-bull run and demand uncertainty still lingering, so supply will likely drive higher prices vs. demand. Hence physical traders are jockeying around on price discovery, looking for suitable clearing prices, hence the rangy feel to markets.