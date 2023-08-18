Share:

US stocks are lower as Wall Street gets anxious over what the Jackson Hole Symposium might do to soft landing hopes. ​ Just look at tech stocks and you can seem some traders are throwing in the towel and taking advantage of some of these short-term rates. ​ The macro backdrop could justify a hawkish Powell, but the recent moves with real yields might allow Powell to ease up on the inflation fight. ​

FX

The Japanese yen is no longer acting like a safe-haven currency. With global stocks having the worst week since March, dollar-yen appears poised to finish the week higher. Wall Street has had a major reset, and now believes that interest rates will stay higher for longer and is fearful that the Fed might have to deliver more tightly given the strength of the US economy. The global bond market selloff as taken treasury yields two levels that are forcing portfolio managers to adjust accordingly. Short term rates are too attractive, and that should provide some underlying strengths for the US dollar. Today, the yen is on firming footing but some of that is on profit-taking given the big week the dollar has had.

With tech and communication stocks getting hit the hardest, expectations for a safe-haven trade could keep the dollar supported.

The wildcard for the dollar trade will be Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech, which could remain hawkish or possibly contain a dovish twist.

Energy

The oil price rally that has been in place since June has ended. ​ Energy traders will focus on the latest problems from China, the global flash PMIs, the Jackson Hole Symposium, and the BRICS summit. ​ After having an interrupted rally from $68 to $84, WTI crude looks poised to consolidate around the $80 region as traders grapple with a tight market that is facing headwinds from world’s two largest economies. ​ Following the Jackson Hole gathering, it will be clear if the bond market selloff continues or cools down. ​ If the global economic outlook become even more pessimistic, oil might give up a good portion of the recent rally. ​

Natural gas prices remain fixated over strike action at an LNG facility in Australia. Fresh talks between Woodside Energy and union officials are expected to begin on August 23rd. ​ Natural gas will remain volatile until we have a handle on how gas availability will be for the winter. ​

Gold

Gold traders will closely watch the annual Jackson Hole Symposium and how aggressive China becomes with providing support to the deepening property crisis. The global bond market selloff has sent gold prices sharply lower over the past month but that could stabilize if we get a dovish Fed Chair Powell and as long as China doesn’t disappoint with the next wave of stimulus. ​

Spot gold has fallen below the $1900 level, but momentum selling has slowed. Gold traders are also fixating over the $1900 level for gold futures. Currently, gold futures are only $45 away from their March lows, while spot gold is around $80 away. For gold selling pressure to remain, global bond yields might need to surge higher.

Crypto

Bitcoin’s plunge stemmed from nervousness about the looming US Bitcoin ETF decisions and on concerns that China’s property crisis could lead to further downward pressure for risky assets. ​ Now that Bitcoin fell below the key trading range of $28,500 to $30,500, all eyes will be on the $25,000 level. ​

Bitcoin ETF rulings will start to happen and some traders are nervous that might not go so well. ​ Grayscale might get a ruling next week, but expectations are for more rulings to happen in September. ​ Positive developments with an US Bitcoin ETF breakthrough could help prices make a run back towards the $30,000 region.