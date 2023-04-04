Unsurprisingly, Monday’s price action was mostly about oil. The barrel of American crude settled around 8% higher than last Friday’s levels after OPEC announced that it will cut production by more than a million barrels per day. WTI closed the session above the $80pb.
Oil stocks rallied, leading to small gains in the S&P500. Nasdaq fell.
But ‘happily’, soft US ISM manufacturing data came to tame inflation pricing.
Also, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) decided not to hike the interest rates by 25bp at today’s monetary policy meeting. The latest slowdown in inflation and household spending convinced the Australian policymakers that they could take a breather this month.
Investors are focused on what the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will do tomorrow. A sift tone could hint at the end of the global tightening cycle.
But before, investors will watch the JOLTS job openings today, and pray for some loosening in latest data. In cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin rose after Twitter changed its logo to Doge’s Shiba Inu…
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
