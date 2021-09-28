Summary: US bond yields broker higher, with the 10-year note hitting 1.5% (1.45% yesterday), a level not seen since June. The benchmark Treasury bond yield settled at 1.49%.

(Source: Tradingview.com)

More Fed officials anticipate an improving economy, warrantying a moderation in the pace of asset purchases. Fed Governor Lael Brainard said that if job hiring continues “as I hope”, the economy “may soon meet the mark” that would attract scaling back the Fed’s monthly bond purchases. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of major currencies, extended its gain to 93.40 (93.27). Risk appetite improved following the news that China’s Central Bank injected more cash into the banking system to try and contain contagion risks from ailing developer Evergrande. The Australian Dollar rebounded 0.36% to 0.7285 from 0.7260 yesterday, while the Kiwi (NZD/USD) was little changed at 0.7010 (0.7015 yesterday). Against the Japanese Yen, the US Dollar rose 0.33% to 111.00 (110.62). The Euro dipped to 1.1695 from 1.1720 yesterday. Germany’s election resulted in no decisive outcome and the task of forming a coalition government weighed on the shared currency. Sterling edged higher to close in New York at 1.3700 (1.3667). The USD/CAD pair eased to 1.2628 from 1.2650. The rise in US bond yields boosted the Greenback against most Asian and Emerging Market currencies. The USD/THB pair (US Dollar vs Thai Baht) rallied 0.45% to 33.60 from 33.40 yesterday. The USD/SGD pair (US Dollar vs Singapore Dollar), however, dipped to 1.3535 from 1.3542. Against the China’s Offshore Yuan, the Greenback (USD/CNH) was little changed at 6.4585 (6.4615).

Global bond yields were mostly higher on the back of higher US rates. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield settled at -0.22% from -0.23%. The UK 10-year Gilt yield was last at 0.95% from 0.92% yesterday. Wall Street stocks finished mixed. The DOW close at 34,890 (34,830) while the S&P 500 was last at 4,442 (4,460).

Data released yesterday saw Japan’s SPPI (Services PPI) dip to 1.0% in August from 1.1% in July, lower than estimates at 1.2%. Eurozone Private Loans on an Annual basis, matched forecasts at 4.2%. US August Headline Durable Goods Orders eased to 0.2% from July’s 0.8%, lower than expectations of 0.5%. Core Durable Goods Orders however, rose to 1.8% from 0.5%. higher than median estimates at 0.7%.

AUD/USD – The Aussie Battler rebounded after early selling pressure saw the AUD/USD trade to 0.7241 overnight lows from its opening at 0.7260. The AUD/USD pair closed at 0.7285 in subdued trade. Overnight high traded was at 0.7294.

EUR/USD – The shared currency dipped to finish at 1.1695 from 1.1720 yesterday. According to ECB Governing Council Member, Pablo Hernandez de Cos, the European Central Bank has not discussed the possibility of tapering asset purchases. Which is in stark contrast with recent Fed speak. The tedious task of forming a coalition government in Germany weighed also weighed on the Euro.

GBP/USD – The British Pound rebounded off its overnight lows at 1.3654 to settle at 1.3700 in New York, up from 1.3665 yesterday. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey hinted that a rate hike would precede tapering, citing growth fears.

USD/JPY – Against the yield sensitive Japanese Yen, the US Dollar jumped to 110.07 overnight highs before easing to settle at 111.00 in late New York. Yesterday the USD/JPY pair opened at 110.62. Higher US bond yields buoyed the Greenback against the Yen.

On the Lookout: Today’s events pick up while the data calendar remains light. The Bank of Japan releases its monetary policy meeting minutes soon (9.50 am Sydney). Australia releases its August Retail Sales report (m/m f/c -2.5% from previous -2.7%). European data starts with Germany’s October GFK Consumer Confidence Survey (f/c -1.6 from -1.2 – ACY Finlogix). The ECB Forum on Central Banking kicks off today with ECB President Christine Lagarde delivering the opening remarks. The US starts with its Goods Trade Balance (f/c deficit of -USD 87.4 billion from previous -USD 86.4 billion). US S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index for July follows (m/m no f/c, previous was 2%; y/y f/c 20.0% from previous 19.1% - ACY Finlogix). US July House Price Index follows (m/m f/c 1.5% from 1.6%; y/y no forecast, previous was 18.8%). US September Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index (f/c 12 from previous 9), US September CB Consumer Confidence (f/c 114.5 from previous 113.8 – ACY Finlogix) round up the day’s data releases.

Trading Perspective: While the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) finished higher, the Greenback was mixed against its rivals. This was due to the combination of improved risk appetite as Evergrande fears eased while US bond yields rose, extending gains. With more Fed officials touting a scaling back of its monthly bond purchases on hopes for an improving economy, the Dollar kept its overall bid tone. Broad based US Dollar strength has been driven by China’s Evergrande uncertainties and an increasing likelihood that the Federal Reserve will soon commence bond tapering. As a result, the latest CFTC Commitment of Traders report saw the overall US Dollar long against 10 IMM currency futures climb 39% to USD 15.8 billion, which is a 21-month high. Which poses a risk. And sets off alarm bells, reminding me of a classic quote in the 1965-1968 US science-fiction television series, Lost in Space. “Danger, Will Robinson!

EUR/USD – The Euro slid to an overnight low at 1.1685 after opening yesterday at 1.1720. The shared currency managed to settle at 1.1695 in late New York. The different rhetoric coming from Fed and ECB officials saw US and German bond yields differentials widen. Which will keep the Euro under pressure. However, the build in speculative Euro short bets will ease any selling pressure on the EUR/USD pair. Immediate support lies at 1.1685 followed by 1.1650. Immediate resistance can be found at 1.1710 and 1.1730. Look to trade a likely range today of 1.1670-1.1720. But beware of the Euro shorts.

AUD/USD – The Australian Dollar benefitted from risk-on flows, settling 0.36% higher to 0.7285 (0.7260 yesterday). Overnight the Aussie Battler hit a high at 0.7294. Overnight low for the AUD/USD pair was at 0.7241. Australia’s Retail Sales report for August is expected to improve to -2.5% from -2.7% in July. Any Sales fall above the -2.5% rate will see the Aussie pressurised anew. For today, immediate support lies at 0.7250 followed by 0.7220 and then 0.7200. On the top side, immediate resistance can be found at 0.7300 followed by 0.7330. Look for consolidation with a likely range today of 0.7235-0.7305. While the Aussie is an ideal sell on rallies, am wary of the spec Aussie shorts. Trade the range shag on this puppy today.

GBP/USD – Sterling settled 0.24% higher to 1.3700 from 1.3667 yesterday. The Bank of England last week held interest rates while hinting that a hike is possible even before the British central bank tapers its bond purchases. BOE hawkishness has buoyed the Pound. Overnight GBP/USD traded to a high at 1.3729. The overnight low recorded was at 1.3654. Immediate resistance today lies at 1.3730 followed by 1.3760. Immediate support can be found at 1.3670 and 1.3640. Look for Sterling to trade a likely range of 1.3660-1.3730. Just trade the range shag on this one today.

USD/JPY – The Greenback rallied against the Japanese Yen to 111.00 in late New York, up 0.3% from yesterday’s 110.62. Overnight the USD/JPY pair hit a high at 111.07 before dipping to 111.00 at the close. Immediate resistance for today lies at 111.10 followed by 111.40. Immediate support can be found at 110.70 and 110.40. Higher US bond yields will keep this currency pair supported. Looking for a likely trading range today of 110.75-111.35. Prefer to buy dips, the USD/JPY could be headed further north.