Notes/Observations

- Central banks continued to hike to address inflation concerns.

- A surprise 50bps raise in key rates by Swiss Central Bank (SNB) marks the first hike in 15 years and sends the SMI tumbling and CHF currency higher. Comments from SNB President Jordan cite that inflation is spreading to goods and services that are not affected by Ukraine or the pandemic, a critical divergence from worldwide Central Bank rhetoric about the source of rising inflation..

-The decision adds to the negative reverberations following the FOMC 75bps hike and ECB emergency meeting to construct a new anti-crisis tool.

- Taiwan continued with it tightening with a 12.5bps increase.

- Brazil Central bank continued with its tightening with another 50bps hike on Wed.

-Risk aversion prevails as traders and investors digest the events from Central Banks over the last 24 hours. European indices are down 1.3-2.8% and bond yields are up. US futures are back in the red 1.75-2.8%. Elsewhere Gold +0.8%, BTC +6.2%, ETH +10.9%, DXY -0.1%, Brent -0.5%, WTI -0.3%, UK Nat Gas +8.0%.

-Attention moves to the upcoming BOE decision at 07:00ET, expected to hike Bank Rate by 25bps to 1.25%, as it threads a fine line between fighting inflation while keeping the economy out of contraction territory.

- Focus should lie on Gov Bailey's post rate decision conference about the trajectory of the policy and economy.

Asia

- Japan May Trade Balance: registered its largest deficit since Jan 2014 (-¥2.38T v -¥2.064Te; Exports Y/Y: 15.8% v 16.3%e; Imports Y/Y: 48.9% v 43.7%e.

- Australia May Employment Change: +60.6K v +25.0Ke; Unemployment Rate: 3.9% v 3.8%e.

- New Zealand Q1 GDP registered its 1st contraction since Q3 2021 (Q/Q: -0.2% v +0.6%e; Y/Y: 1.2% v 2.4%e.

- South Korea Finance Ministry updated its economic outlook which raised 0222 Inflation forecast from 2.2% to 4.7% and set the 2023 inflation at 3.0%. It cut its 2022 GDP growth forecast from 3.1% to 2.6% from 3.1% and set 2023 GDP growth at 2.5%.

- Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) raised its Base Rate by 75bps to 2.00% (as expected) **Note: HKMA follows Fed move since HKD is pegged to the US dollar.

Europe

- ECB chief Lagarde noted that crises were never the same twice and must have courage to act when facts were not clear. Could not be dominated by fiscal issues and must deliver on price stability mandate.

- ECB said to likely include within bond scheme some loose conditions designed to cap borrowing costs for most indebted countries in the EU.

Americas

- Fed raised Interest rates by 75bps (as speculate). Balance Sheet reduction to proceed at announced pace and saw ongoing rate hikes to be appropriate.

- Fed Chair Powell noted that next meeting could well be decision between 50bps and 75bps; would take us to a more normal range and then we'd have optionality on speed of rates moving forward. Sept showed Fed wanted to see policy at modestly restrictive level at end of this year; That's generally a range between 3.0-3.5%.

- Brazil Central Bank (BCB) raised the Selic Target Rate by 50bps to 13.25% (as expected) for its 11th straight hike in the current tightening cycle. Left the door open for further monetary tightening with additional hikes to be same or smaller size and saw the need for additional caution.

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -1.70% at 406.08, FTSE -2.05% at 7,124.09, DAX -2.69% at 13,122.93, CAC-40 -2.08% at 5,904.97, IBEX-35 -1.17% at 8,079.37, FTSE MIB -2.44% at 21,925.00, SMI -2.85% at 10,473.40, S&P 500 Futures -2.51%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open generally lower, but later dropped substantially after SNB rate decision; better performing sectors include telecom and utilities; sectors leading to the downside include consumer discretionary and technology; Poland closed for holiday; retail subsector dragged by disappointing results from Asos and boohoo; Shaftesbury to merge into Capco; Belerion and King Street won’t make an offer for THG; Orsted in final negotiations to acquire Ostwind; focus on BOE rate decision later in the session; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Commercial Metals, Jabil and The Kroger.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Asos [ASC.UK] -25% (outlook cut; new CEO), THG Holdings [THG.UK] -15.5% (no offer).

- Financials: Shaftesbury [SHB.UK] -8% (merger).

- Healthcare: Novacyt [ALNOV.FR] +1.5% (dispute).

- Technology: Rexel [RXL.FR] +1.5% (raises outlook).

Speakers

- Swiss National Bank (SNB) Policy Statement after its surprise rate hike that it did not rule out further rate hikes in foreseeable future to stabilize inflation. To be active in FX market as necessary. Was adjusting the threshold factor used to calculate the level of banks sight deposits. SNB omitted its usual line that the franc remained highly valued.

- SNB President Jordan post rate decision press conference noted that the CHF currency (franc) was no longer highly-valued. Reiterated stance that prepared to intervene if CHF appreciated excessively or would consider currency sales if its weakened. Tighter monetary policy aimed to prevent spread of inflation more broadly. Saw signs that inflation was spreading to goods and services not being affected by Ukraine and pandemic situations. There was a risk of second-round effects if inflation stayed above 2% for a long time.

- SNB updated its Staff Projections which maintained 2022 GDP growth at 2.5% and raised the inflation outlook. Raised 2022 CPI from 2.1% to 2.8% and also raised the 2023 CPI from 0.9% to 1.9%.

- ECB's De Guindos (Spain) stated that inflation may be more entrenched than previously thought; concerned baout rising inflationary expectations. Fragmentation was a bad thing and went beyond sovereign spreads and might affect household loans.

- ECB's Visco (Italy) reiterated stance that price rises were mostly driven by energy and gas prices.

- Russia Dep PM Novak stated that Russia could increase its oil production in July.

- Russia Central Bank (CBR) Gov Nabiullina stated that inflation slowdown was wider than expected and could be close to 14% in 2022. No ban on dollars, and foreign currency accounts in Russia.

- Hungary Central Bank Dep Gov Virag stated that CPI to rise further this summer; Strong domestic demand allowing for quick pass-through of prices. To continue with its rate hike cycle.

- Taiwan Central Bank (CBC)Policy Statement noted that the decision was to hike was unanimous. To adjust monetary policy in a timely manner to help stabilize prices. Domestic growth might be affected by the global economic downturn.

- Philippines Central Bank Gov Diokno stated that inflation to remain elevated in the near term but seen to reverting to target by 2023.

- China Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) official Shu noted that the May trade data showed recovery in momentum; confident to keep trade within a reasonable range.

Currencies/Fixed income

- CHF currency was the star performer in the session after the SNB delivered a surprised, aggressive rate hike (its 1st in 15 years). EUR/USD Cross slumped by over 1.5% to test 1.0170 after SNB delivered a bombshell rate hike. Dealers noted the cross could test parity in near future.

- GBP softer ahead of the BOE which is expected to delivered another 25bps rate hike. Dealers noted that BOE did not have the flexibility to raise rates by 75bps like the Fed as UK economy was already contracting.

- EUR/USD holding below the 1.04 level in the session. Plethora ECB speak noted that inflation to stay higher for longer andd that fragmentation was ‘bad’.

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands May Unemployment Rate: 3.3% v 3.2%e.

- (EU) EU27 May New Car Registrations: -11.3% v -20.6% prior.

- (ES) Spain Q1 Labour Costs Y/Y: 4.7% v 4.4% prior.

- (CZ) Czech May PPI Industrial M/M:1.9% v 1.9%e; Y/Y: 27.9% v 27.8%e.

- (HU) Hungary Central Bank raised One Week Deposit Rate by 50bps to 7.25% (not expected).

- (CH) Swiss National Bank (SNB) raised the Key Rates by 50bps to -0.25%; not expected.

- (ES) Spain Mar Trade Balance: -€6.4B v -€4.6B prior.

- (IT) Italy May Final CPI M/M: 0.8% v 0.9% prelim; Y/Y: 6.8% v 6.9% prelim; CPI Index (ex-tobacco): # v 109.7 prior.

- (IT) Italy May Final EU Harmonized M/M: 0.9% v 0.9%prelim; Y/Y: 7.3% v 7.3% prelim.

- (TW) Taiwan Central Bank (CBC) raised its Benchmark Interest Rate by 21.5bps to 1.50%; less than expected.

- (EU) Euro Zone Q1 Labour Costs Y/Y: 3.2%v 1.9% prior.

- IS) Iceland May International Reserves (ISK): 860B v 880B prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €4.511B vs. €4.0-5.0B indicated range in 2027, 2030, and 2037 bonds.

- Sold €2.21B in 0.80% July 2027 SPGB bond; Avg Yield: 2.345% v 1.383% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.51x v 2.29x prior (May 19th 2022).

- Sold €1.01B in 1.95% July 2030 SPGB bonds; Avg Yield: 2.684% v 0.461% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.63x v 1.65x prior (July 18th 2019).

- Sold €1.29B in 0.85% July 2037 SPGB bonds; Avg Yield: 3.260% v 1.042% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.54x v 1.28x prior (Jan 5th 2022).

- (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) sold total €B vs. €10.5-11.5B indicated range in 2025, 2028 and 2029 Bonds (4 tranches).

- Sold €2.725B in 0.00% Feb 2025 Oat; Avg Yield: 1.59% v 0.63% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.68x v 2.49x prior.

- Sold €3.491B in 0.75% Feb 2028 Oat; Avg Yield: 2.01%; Bid-to-cover: 2.12x (no recent history).

- Sold €3.189B in 0.75% Nov 2028 Oat; Avg Yield: 2.01% v 1.06% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.87x v 2.46x prior.

- Sold €2.094B in 0.50% May 2029 Oat; Avg Yield: 2.02% v 0.50% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.86x v 1.85x prior.

- (IE) Ireland Debt Agency (NTMA) sold €750M vs. €750M indicated in 6-month bills; Avg Yield: +0.255% v -0.240% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.9x v 1.9x prior.

Looking ahead

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) buy back auction.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (NL) ECB's Knot (Netherlands) at event.

- 05:30 (PT) ECB's Centeno (Portugal) at event.

- 05:30 (ES) ECB's De Cos (Spain) at event.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell bonds.

- 05:50 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €1.0-1.5B in inflation-linked 2027, 2036 and 2040 bonds (Oatei).

- 06:00 (IL) Israel Q1 Preliminary GDP (2nd reading) Y/Y: No est v -1.6% advance.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (UK) Bank of England (BOE) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise the Bank Rate by 25bps to 1.25%.

- 07:30 (UK) BOE Gov Bailey post rate decision press conference.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) May Housing Starts: 1.693Me v 1.724M prior; Building Permits: 1.778Me v 1.823M prior (revised from 1.819M).

- 08:30 (US) Jun Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook: 5.0e v 2.6 prior.

- 08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 218Ke v 229K prior; Continuing Claims: 1.31Me v 1.306M prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Apr Wholesale Trade Sales M/M: 0.2%e v 0.3% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales.

- 09:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e June 10th: No est v $591.3B prior.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories.

- 12:00 (CA) Canada cancelled auction on 50 Year Bonds.

- 15:00 (AR) Argentina Apr Capacity Utilization: No est v 67.1% prior.

- 18:30 (NZ) New Zealand May Manufacturing PMI: No est v 51.2 prior.

- 20:30 (SG) Singapore May Non-oil Domestic Exports M/M: +2.1%e v -3.3% prior; Y/Y: 7.3%e v 6.4% prior; Electronic Exports Y/Y: No est v 12.8% prior.

- 23:00 (NZ) New Zealand May Non-Resident Bond Holdings: No est v 58.6% prior.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Interest Rate Decision (no set time): Expected to leave Interest Rate on Excess Reserves (IOER) unchanged at -0.10% and maintain Yield Control (YCC) around 0.00%.