Risk appetite is less-than-ideal as governments roll out new restriction measures against the third wave of Covid contamination. Delay in business reopening also means delay in economic recovery for at least another month, and economies struggle finding fuel to reach the end of a long tunnel. To make things worse, the headache regarding the AstraZeneca vaccine continues, on rumours that the latest results published in the US and showing how effective the vaccine is, could be outdated.
Pfizer, on the other hand, is working on a Covid pill, which could be taken at the first signs of contamination and help preventing the infection from becoming serious. That could be a game changer as says the company’s Chief Scientific Officer.
But for now, world is stuck with vaccine shortages, outdated test results from AstraZeneca that shakes the general trust and the third wave of contamination knocking at the door.
Oil remains under the pressure of a delayed recovery. WTI crude extends losses below the $60 per barrel. The price supportive factors are either rare, or temporary. Plenty of supply and prospects of a delayed pick up in global demand should continue weighing on oil prices in the foreseeable future. Lately, the toppish formation in oil prices dashed hopes of seeing the price of a barrel near the $100 level. There is stronger case for a further downside correction in the oil markets. The next plausible target for the oil bears is $52 per barrel, the 100-day moving average.
Under these circumstances, today’s PMI figures for March will mean little. Soft figures will continue weighing on prospects of economic recovery, while strong figures will likely be temporary as the economic activity should take another hit from the latest lockdown measures in many countries.
On the policy front, the Fed head Jerome Powell reiterated at his testimony before the House yesterday that the inflation won’t explode, and the rise in inflation, if any, won’t last long enough to compromise the Fed’s average 2% inflation target and demand an early policy tightening.
In all cases, practice makes perfect. It appears that there is a correlation between the number of times Jerome Powell repeats that investors should not worry about inflation and the decreasing investors anxiety. The US 10-year yield is below 1.60%. The US dollar remains strong, but should soften if the risk appetite improves.
As we are snapping back to the Covid reality, the technology stocks could benefit from another leg higher. As such, Nasdaq futures outperformed in Asia, hinting that investors could return to their tech darlings for at least another record push, before the reflation theme comes back to the headlines.
The EURUSD slipped below the 200-day moving average for the first time since May, mostly fueled by a broadly stronger US dollar. Yet, prospects of delayed recovery, and some relaxation in the US yields could encourage some dip-buying approaching the 1.18 mark in the short run. Medium to long tern trend remains negative, however, with the 50-day moving average preparing to cross the 100-day moving average to the downside, hinting that a death cross formation should follow within a week or two.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.18 ahead of US data, EU Summit
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18 ahead of US jobless claims and GDP figures. Details of President Biden's infrastructure plans are eyed. EU leaders convene virtually to discuss rising covid infections and Europe's vaccine issues. Talks with the UK continue.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.37 amid EU-UK vaccine truce
GBP/USD is trading around 1.37, marginally higher as the dollar takes a breather. The EU and the UK said they are working on a win-win accord on vaccine distribution and investors await a full agreement.
Dogecoin prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level
Dogecoin price hints at a bounce from the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel. Tom DeMark Sequential indicator suggests a reversal of downtrend is on its way. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOGE moves below a critical support level at $0.049.
XAU/USD extends the rangebound price moves around $1730 area
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to gold. The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a bearish rectangle pattern. Neutral oscillators warrant caution before positioning for any firm near-term direction.
The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.