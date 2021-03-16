$SLV Silver ETF Elliott Wave and Larger Cycles
Firstly there is data back to when the ETF fund began in 2006 as seen on the weekly chart shown below. The fund made a low in 2008 at 8.45 that has not since been taken out in price. It could have been up until The point of the spike higher in July 2020. You should be able to assume from the October 2008 lows to the April 2011 highs was a larger degree impulse ending from all time Silver lows either way.
Secondly, the decline from the April 2011 highs down to the May 2011 lows was five waves. Price held below the April 2011 highs during the bounce from the May 2011 lows to the August 2011 high.
The analysis continues below the weekly chart.
Thirdly, the cycle from the August 2011 high now appears complete. The red I , II & III decline to the December 2015 lows best looks as two Elliott Wave impulses. The bounce to the August 2016 high was strong enough to suggest it had corrected the cycle from the red wave II highs in February 2012. From the August 2016 high the decline appears to be an Elliott Wave triangle structure that ended the wave “E” at the February 2020 highs. From this point in time the instrument printed a clean Elliott wave impulse lower into the March 2020 lows at 10.86.
In conclusion. Down from the April 2011 highs SLV exhibits all qualities of an Elliott Wave zig zag structure that now appears complete at this point. This is partially due to the bounce from the March 2020 lows. It was strong enough and apparently in five waves. This suggests the correction of the cycle up from the all time lows has completed. Near term while above the 3/5/21 lows Silver can turn higher is again.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressures weekly lows, nears 1.1900
EUR/USD is moving towards the 1.1900 level despite a disappointing drop of 3% in US retail sales. Earlier, the German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat estimates. The euro has been hit by the suspension of AstraZeneca's vaccinations.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.38 as Bailey commits to bond buys
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.38 after BOE Governor Bailey committed to continuing buying bonds despite an improvement in the economy. US bond yields remain elevated ahead of US Retail Sales.
XAU/USD remains stuck between key levels, holds around $1,730
XAU/USD is trading in a very narrow band for second straight day. Buyers could target $1,745 if gold manages to clear $1,736 resistance. $1,710 aligns as the initial support before $1,700.
Cardano price primed to rebound following Bloomberg terminal listing
Cardano's price has retraced by roughly 30% after the February 27 peak of $1.48. Now, ADA could be preparing to bounce off a crucial support level as institutional investors gain exposure to this cryptocurrency.
Shorts send out an SOS for help
SOS shares continue to steamroll higher on the back of positive news. SOS shares rally over 20% on Monday to $8.16. SOS shares boosted by the company saying mined first bitcoin, new rigs in place.