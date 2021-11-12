Global developments
US yields continued to rise, especially at the front end in reaction to Wednesday's CPI print which came in at a three-decade high. 5y yield is now above pre-FOMC levels at 1.25%. The Dollar has strengthened against G10 currencies but Asian and EM currencies have not sold off as much against the Dollar. Euro and Sterling continue to drift lower after having broken their respective supports the day before. Brent is steady around USD 82.50 per barrel. On the geopolitical front, the US has warned its European allies of the possibility of Russia invading Ukraine. The developments on this front need to be tracked closely for any escalation.
Domestic developments
Equities
Nasdaq was the best performing US index, gaining about 0.5%. Asian equities are trading positive. The Nifty shed 0.8% yesterday to end at 17873.
Bonds and Rates
OIS rose more at the front end with 1y ending 6bps higher at 4.33% and 5y ending 3bps higher at 5.52%. Domestic bonds sold off as well following a sell-off in US treasuries. The yield on the benchmark 10y ended 5bps higher at 6.37%.
USD/INR
The Rupee had weakened to 74.59 within the session before ending at 74.52. IPO-related outflows are weighing on the Rupee. Cash tom points have completely normalized, which caused near forwards to drop as well. 1y forward yield dropped 8bps to 4.66%. 3m ATMF vols are hovering around 4.80%. Asian currencies are stronger against the Dollar.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 74.70 levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 73.80 level. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
