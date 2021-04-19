Asian shares were mostly higher on Monday while US equity futures are trading mixed after the S&P 500 and Dow Jones closed at all-time highs on Friday.
Last week’s strong economic data from the United States and China have fueled hopes ofa solid global economic recovery. Bumpercorporate earnings from US banks have also injected equity bulls with enough inspiration to elevate indicesto record highs. These themes are likely to support the risk-on mood despite global Covid-19 cases hitting a weekly record last week. European stocks have opened marginally higher this morning amid the market positivity and this could trickle down into Wall Street later in the afternoon.
Despite all this positivity, it does feel like a sluggish start to what should be a busy week for markets. Today, the calendar is void of any major economic releases in the United States, United Kingdom and Europe. There is little movement across currency markets at the time of writing while Gold is hovering around $1777. But given how earnings season is set to build momentum through theweek and major economies will release key data that could influence sentiment, things could liven up in the next few days.
Dollar still sulking
The dollar has stumbled into the new week under pressure as Treasury yields lingered near their lowest in five weeks. The greenbackhas weakened against most G10 currencies this morning with the Dollar Index (DXY) wobbling above the 91.50 support. Since the start of April, the DXY has lost roughly 1.80% and this may continue despite the string of encouraging data from the United States pointing to an accelerated economic recovery. As investors accept the Federal Reserves' vow to keep an accommodative monetary policy stance until it seesstronger employment and inflation, dollar bears mightremain in the driving seat. With the DXY trading below the 200-day SMA and respecting the bearish trend, further downside could be on the cards. A solid breakdown below 91.50 should open the doors towards 91.30 and 90.80.
Commodity spotlight – Gold
Gold drew ample strength from falling Treasury yields and a weaker dollar last week. The commodity is up over 4% this month and has the ability to push higher amid rising tensions between the United States and Russia. However,gold bears could still make an appearance as economic data from the two largest economies in the world remains highly encouraging and may boost global sentiment. If risk-on becomes the name of the game, it could hit appetite for safe-haven gold.
Looking at the technical picture, gold bulls are back in town and look to have an appetite for $1800.
Disclaimer:This written/visual material is comprised of personal opinions and ideas. The content should not be construed as containing any type of investment advice and/or a solicitation for any transactions. It does not imply an obligation to purchase investment services, nor does it guarantee or predict future performance. FXTM, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees do not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness of any information or data made available and assume no liability for any loss arising from any investment based on the same.
Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 90% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
