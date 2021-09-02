Stock markets have made some headway in early trading, but a raft of ex-dividend moves has held back the FTSE 100.

ADP numbers cast a shadow.

FTSE gains held back as miners go ex-dividend.

Barratt Developments weighs on housebuilder shares.

After yesterday’s ADP miss a muted tone prevailed at the start of trading in European markets, but a more positive outlook has prevailed as the morning has gone on. The ADP reading was a shocker, but given its loose relationship with the NFP number there is enough evidence from history to allow investors to ignore the number for the time being. Today’s initial claims will provide the amuse bouche between the two acronyms, with the hope that a drop in claims will put markets in a better mood for tomorrow’s official number. September began on a shaky note for the FTSE 100, and today has not been much better, but then it is ex-dividend day and we have plenty of big names in that category today, enough to hold back the index while others make headway.

The tentative recovery in housebuilder shares since mid-July suffered a knock early on as Barratt Developments led the sector lower following its numbers. But overall the improvement in the sector’s fortunes makes the shares one to watch in the final months of 2021 and into the opening ones of 2022; so far the rebound has been muted, hence the rather poor share price performance of late, but so long as another major shutdown can be avoided the sector is well-positioned for an increase in the pace of the recovery.

Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 35,376, up 64 points from last night’s close.