European markets are treading water, as rising US inflation and stuttering vaccination efforts in mainland Europe dent sentiment. Elsewhere, easyJet are hoping to make back their losses in a bumper summer. In the US, earnings season gets underway with the big banks stepping up to the plate.

European markets stutter, with vaccine and inflation a key concern.

EasyJet holding out for bumper summer.

US banks kick of earnings season.

European markets are largely flat in early trade, while fears over a stuttering vaccination programme in mainland Europe driving underperformance in the euro. Rising inflation in the US should serve as a timely reminder that we could be due a sharp surge in prices as companies seek to regain lost revenues upon reopening. However, with the Fed seemingly willing to overlook an apparently transitory period of above-target inflation, the average inflation targeting policy could finally get a run out in the months ahead. The European Commission have apparently decided against renewing the vaccination contracts with AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson when they run out, highlighting the risk of a slower paced vaccination programme as regulators strike-off treatments with any serious side effects.

Airlines are back in focus today, with easyJet providing an upbeat assessment of their summer plans despite having lost approximately £700 million this winter. Vaccination efforts have undoubtably helped lift hopes that the government will lift travel restrictions before long, but recent fundraising from Tui does highlight the risk of further dilution if these firms continue to bleed cash. While Johnson refused to explicitly provide the go-ahead for May travel, airlines appear prepared to massively ramp up flight availability the moment they get the go-ahead. Thus travellers and investors will be keeping a close eye on covid cases in the wake of the recent reopening, with continued control of those numbers key to a positive international summer season for airlines.

US banks kick off the Q1 earnings season today, with JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and Wells Fargo all up today. The US economic recovery should help boost banks over the coming year, with the sectors pro-cyclical nature meaning that they outperform when monetary policy is tightening. Meanwhile, the apparent one-way direction for US indices will help investment banks in their bid to increase profitability. However, todays big headline could easily be centred around Goldman Sachs and just how much of a hit they suffered in the fallout of the Archegos Capital Management collapse last month.

Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 18 points higher, at 33,695.