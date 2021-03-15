Slow, controlled, growth and inflation

The fear around higher US yields seems to have abated as they continued to push higher on Friday with the US 10-yr making a new high above 1.64% but equities continued higher along with risk currencies.

Now that the pace of the move higher in US yields has slowed and the most recent US CPI print undershot expectations it seems that the move in yields is now on the back of strong growth expectations rather than panic around a premature removal of central bank support driven by runaway inflation.

The Fed is going to need to keep the return to growth and inflation slow and controlled for risk to continue to trade strongly. At this moment the balance is just right, and the Fed will have to tread carefully this week to keep it that way.

This makes the FOMC meeting on Wednesday the key event this week. Given that we have already heard from Powell and other FOMC members a couple weeks ago, the market is not expecting any surprises to come out of this meeting. So the focus may be on the dot plots for 2023.

Investors are already pricing in three hikes for 2023 but expectations are for the Fed dots to be much lower, either suggesting 0 or 1 hike. The market has been ignoring these Fed projections so far. There will also be some interest in whether SLR exemptions are extended or IOER increased but these should be viewed as technical changes rather than changes to monetary policy.

It feels that the USD has made a base and that US outperformance on the back of a strong vaccine roll out will continue to support USD even as the yield move slows here. BBDXY pulled back to its 100dayMA at 1135.62 last week as risk sentiment recovered. Expecting USD to be able to continue higher from here at a slower, risk positive, pace rather than sharp risk off led move.

We have the BOE rate decision on Thursday, but no changes are expected. With the UK leading the charge in vaccinations they are expected to be comfortable with higher yields given the improving outlook but will not want to prematurely tighten policy.

Norges Bank decision is also on Thursday. With CPI running at 3.3% YoY the Norges Bank is expected to indicate a hike sometime in 2021. The psychological level to watch in EURNOK is 10.0000 on the downside.

Finally, on Thursday we have the Turkey’s Central Bank decision with the market expecting a 100bps hike to 18%.

BoJ on Friday. There is some expectation that they will halt or reduce ETF purchases given that the Japan indices are trading so high. There is also some speculation that they could widen the band the 10-yr yield is able to trade in from +/- 20bps. Any changes are likely to be more technical than signalling a change in policy.

Overnight USDJPY broke the 109.17 high made on Friday. The move in crossJPY has been a powerful one over this year and has been the best expression of the reflation/recovery trade as yields march higher in much of G10 whilst Japan’s yields remain capped by the BoJ. We are not expecting this to change at this Friday’s BoJ. Even if they stop buying ETF’s so aggressively do not expect the 0% target for 10-yr yields to change. Expect dips in crossJPY to be bought for the reflation trade.

Our overview and outlook of the key trading pairs and indices is as follows

EURUSD – The euro continues selling-off this morning amid the persistent haven demand for the US Dollar, as Treasury yields broke to new yearly highs last week. This week, the focus will be on Wednesday’s FOMC press conference, as the Fed will share their latest economic outlook. Today, however, the main focus will be President Biden’s speech and his impact on the bond market. If yields retreat, it will push the dollar lower and the single currency higher retesting 1.955 and possibly 1.20.

GBPUSD – The pound bulls attempting to recover and hold above the 200-SMA, amid broad-based USD strength. Today, traders will be waiting on UK PM Johnson’s comments on vaccine news, as he unveils $3 billion stimulus for busses. Reports suggesting that vaccines will be ready for all British adults by early June, boosting the overall sentiment in the marketplace. Technically, the cable needs to break above the 50-SMA (1.3950), for an accelerated move towards 1.40.

USDJPY – USD bulls attempting to break above 109.20 as investors keep dumping the JPY amid the risk-on mood. Also, the recent rally in the US bond yields benefitted the USD and provided an additional lift. Today, if the US10yr yield retreats from its highs, we can possibly see a pullback on the pair, taking under consideration its overbought conditions on the daily chart. Technically speaking, a pullback towards the 50-SMA where we find our first support level is a very likely scenario.

FTSE 100 – A weaker pound and optimism surrounding the latest US stimulus package and expectations of a spill over into European stocks, pushed the UK’s blue chip index into the green on Friday, as we print below 6800 resistance level in early trade today with risk-on sentiment abated after more than 10 nations suspended AstraZeneca vaccine. 6750 closest support target on the downside.

DOW JONES – The Dow ended Friday’s session on a third consecutive close in the green, printing fresh all-time highs and boosted by a rally in financials and industrial shares as US10Y yields topped 12 month highs, nearing 1.65% in early trade today. Failure to hold 32800 support level will favour further retracement with 32610 as closest support target.

DAX 30 – The German DAX hovered around all-time highs, failing to breach the 14600 mark and printing lower in today’s session as AstraZeneca’s safety scare continues to build with the Netherlands the latest to join a list of 10 countries that have so far suspended the use of the shot as global virus cases rose for a third straight week. 14468 closest support target with 14415 in extension.

GOLD – Gold hit our short support target at 1700 in Friday’s session, only to reverse course and end in the green at 1726 as equities slightly pulled back ahead of the close. Investors await the Federal Reserve’s meeting this week for guidance on policy with Treasury Secretary Yellen commenting on Sunday that inflation concerns remain subdued. A lower high on the yellow metal below 1730 resistance foreshadows lower prints, to be confirmed on an hourly close below 1718 support.

USOIL – WTI Crude oil continues to print below $66.35 resistance level, despite industrial output and retail sales data released early today out of China, exceeding estimates with the former increasing by more than 30% as investors digest the data with scepticism as the improvement compares to a time where the economy was already shutdown while Oil demand picked up significantly in January-February (YoY). $66.35 resistance level to direct today’s session.