A flurry of headlines from a 'big 4' central bank leader panel at the ECB's Sintra conference sent markets gyrating. Still, after all was said and done, the S&P 500 was little changed Wednesday as markets positioned ahead of a potentially high-risk US PCE inflation data on Friday.
With Central Bank hawks soaring overhead, investors' discussions naturally gravitate to the trade-off between growth and inflation and the scope for sticky price persistence. However, on the day, those conversations ultimately ended in a bit of saw-off as the prospect of higher interest rates clashes with the ongoing resilient US consumer.
But with Chair Powell in "hike until inflation data proves me wrong mode," it could mean markets will ultimately be capped by the prospects for interest rates to remain higher for longer than the market has been pricing.
Still, there are a lot of new toys in the markets; hence sentiment around the earnings power of AI initiatives may be key to sustaining the first-half market rally.
And in 2H23, we are likely to learn more about how much companies will need to invest in AI and machine learning platforms to compete, which companies are emerging as AI leaders, and which companies have models that can be readily monetized.
All of this may contribute to some single stock volatility -- volatility that, admittedly, we have not seen much of with the recent rally as the VIX sits down near 13 today.
Forex markets
FX traders are trying to determine how much further rates would need to rise in each jurisdiction.
The general chatter in FX circles seems to support the 'peak USD rates' thesis as the central view before 'peak EUR rates,' meaning EURUSD + 1.1200.
However, with Powell talking tough on inflation Wednesday, hinting at multiple interest rate increases ahead and possibly at an aggressive pace; the dollar is clawing back lost ground from earlier this week.
Oil markets
Oil markets were caught short into a bigger US oil storage draw than expected; hence short-covering kicked in as back-to-back draws ahead of Saudi Arabia's production cut in July hint at more tightness to come.
But rallies could be capped with wariness engulfing China's demand growth, which is the main driver of this year's expected global increment.
Meanwhile, bears think higher interest rates will slow the broader economy and begin to impact oil demand from Q3 onwards. So look for more of the same back and forth.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
