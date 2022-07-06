-
The FTSE 100 is gaining ground in early trade.
-
Oil is staying elevated around $112 a barrel for Brent crude.
-
Protests over cost of living hit the road networks.
-
Worries persist about the impact of a potentially prolonged US recession.
Caution remains amid fuel protests
“A sliver of optimism has broken through on global markets at the start of the week, but overall caution is still the name of the game as investors nurse wounds from a bruising first half of the year. A late surge on markets in Asia saw the Nikkei in the Japan and Shanghai Composite head higher, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong crept up toward positive territory. Markets in Europe have opened higher, with the FTSE 100 gaining ground in early trade. Energy giants were among the big rises with oil staying elevated around $112 a barrel for Brent crude, as supply concerns persist.
There is no let-up in the summer of protests about the cost-of-living crisis in the UK, with fresh disruptions now affecting the road networks. Motorways will be on go slow due to protests by motorists demanding help with painful prices at the pumps. After last month’s strikes on the rail networks, mass cancellations at airports, upheaval on the roads affecting commuters, holidaymakers and logistics firms is the latest blow for the UK economy.
The pain of higher prices for British consumers pales into comparison to the experience in developing nations. Turkey’s inflation rate has hit 73.5% year on year, its highest in 23 years, as the country struggles to deal with soaring food and energy prices. Sri Lanka has ground to a halt, unable to pay for fuel imports as it grapples with hyperinflation and an economic crisis. As investors fret about a hard landing in the US, some nations have already hit the concrete, and with little respite in sight for high energy prices, there will be no easy exit strategy.
Worries of a prolonged US recession
The July 4th US holiday will be a pause for breath on Wall Street after stocks ended higher on Friday but investors still had to deal with another painful week of losses. There are concerns valuations may have further to fall, once earnings season begins mid-month and the impact of plummeting consumer confidence on revenues becomes clear.
Worries about the impact of a potentially prolonged US recession are still front and centre, as inflation remains stubbornly high. The concern is that there will be little salve available for the economy given than the US Federal Reserve will be so highly focused on administering bitter medicine of interest rate rises to bring the spiral of prices under control
The minutes of the latest meeting of Fed policymakers will be watched closely on Wednesday to give indications about just how steep the next hike will be, and Friday’s key jobs report is being keenly anticipated to show just how resilient the labour market is, in the face of deteriorating economic conditions."
VALUEWALK LLC is not a registered or licensed investment advisor in any jurisdiction. Nothing on this website or related properties should be considered personalized investments advice. Any investments recommended here in should be made only after consulting with your personal investment advisor and only after performing your own research and due diligence, including reviewing the prospectus or financial statements of the issuer of any security. VALUEWALK LLC, its managers, its employees, affiliates and assigns (collectively “The Company”) do not make any guarantee or warranty about the advice provided on this website or what is otherwise advertised above. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. The Company disclaims any liability in the event any information, commentary, analysis, opinions, advice and/or recommendations provided herein prove to be inaccurate, incomplete or unreliable, or result in any investment or other losses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls look to 0.6850, bears eye 0.6650/80s
AUD/USD is in the hands of the bears on the long-term charts. Aussie is pressured mid-week and has been testing below 0.6800 again but has so far failed to break cleanly away despite making a fresh low for the week. Instead, the bulls moved in to take the price back to test the bear's commitments near the figure and failed to break through them.
USD/JPY: Range-bound despite a rising wedge break that targets a fall to 132.50
The USD/JPY rises bolstered by higher US Treasury yields, with the 10-year benchmark note up at 2.932%. A mixed market mood, keep safe-haven currencies bid, in the USD/JPY, the greenback.
Gold on its way to piercing $1,700?
XAUUSD is extremely oversold but still has room to fall before correcting. Market players await FOMC Meeting Minutes and clues about future rate hikes. Fears of a global recession undermined sentiment and boosted the greenback.
What would happen if Terra's LUNA price dips below $2
LUNA coils in a triangular fashion. Terra's LUNA price shows concerning signals, with bears targeting $1.00. Still, being an early seller is ill-advised.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!