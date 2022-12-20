USD: Slightly weaker dollar expected

The dollar has weakened significantly since November. The reason for this was signs of a foreseeable end to US interest rate hikes. The market thus ran out of imagination for the previously very high valuation of the dollar. The movement took place quickly and should not continue at this pace. In both currency areas, the end of the interest rate hiking cycle has not yet been reached. This means that there are uncertainties about the final extent of further interest rate steps. Developments are easier to assess for the US, while uncertainty is high for the Eurozone. We expect the US Fed to raise its key rates by a further 50 basis points (bp) during the first few months of next year, while the ECB should raise by a further total of 100bp into May. This implies a slight narrowing of the interest rate differential. The movement of the currency pair will be determined by corresponding speculation and could thus be volatile. Ultimately, however, we expect the euro to strengthen only moderately, which should be supported by stronger speculation on US interest rate cuts in the second half of 2023.

JPY: BoJ tolerates wider fluctuation range

After the Bank of Japan surprisingly widened its tolerated fluctuation band for yields on long-dated government bonds from +/- 25 bp to +/- 50 bp, the yen strengthened strongly against the euro in the short term. With this move, the BoJ aims to improve the pricing of Japanese government bonds. Since the currency markets first have to adjust to this new situation, we expect increased volatility in the yen exchange rate in the short term. In the medium term, however, we expect this step to lead to a somewhat firmer yen against the euro.

CHF: Swiss franc largely stable

The SNB tightened monetary policy further in December, raising the key SNB interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.0%. By reducing the pace of the hike to 0.5%, from 0.75% in September, the SNB took account of the slight easing of inflationary pressure. Despite the easing inflationary pressure, the environment of high inflation rates at the global level and high geopolitical risks continues to favour the franc as a safe haven currency in the short term. However, the first signs of a brightening of the growth outlook are already emerging. As a result, the franc should lose its attractiveness as a safe haven currency in the medium term. We therefore expect a slight weakening of the franc against the euro in the course of 2023. In the event of an escalation of geopolitical crises, the franc could continue to strengthen strongly against the euro at any time.

