USD: Volatile sideways

Statements by Fed Chairman Powell at the end of January increased the risks of a quick monetary tightening during the coming months. Just over a week later, ECB President Lagarde also expressed concern about the renewed rise in inflation over the past two months. A next evaluation of monetary policy by the ECB will take place in March. We do not believe that there will be a rate hike in the Eurozone soon. But speculation about this will remain in the market for the time being, counterbalancing interest rate speculation in the US. A sideways movement of the EURUSD is therefore the most likely scenario for us for the coming months. Later in the year, the euro could gain a little.

JPY: Slight weakening expected

In January, the yen strengthened moderately against the euro. However, in the short term, the yen has already weakened slightly against the euro again in the last few trading days. This would confirm the fundamental picture, after the growth prospects of the Eurozone have improved due to the subsiding of the Omikron wave and the resolution of supply chain problems. However, at a level of 131, the yen would hit a resistance area. In the event of setbacks in the fight against the pandemic or other geopolitical risks, the yen could temporarily strengthen against the euro at any time.

CHF: Franc should weaken

The franc stabilized at a level of around 1.04 after a phase of strengthening. A rising inflation differential as well as a temporary cooling of the Eurozone's growth momentum have favored a firmer franc. Due to the abatement of supply chain problems as well as the end of corona restriction measures in several countries in Europe, we expect an acceleration of Eurozone growth in the near future. In this environment, the franc should weaken at least somewhat against the euro. At the ECB meeting in February, ECB president Lagarde at least did not rule out a tightening of monetary policy before the end of the year. The franc reacted immediately to this by weakening above 1.05. An easing of the Ukraine conflict could also contribute to a weakening of the franc. In the short term, the presidential elections in France (early April) represent a risk factor that favors a strengthening of the franc. If geopolitical risks worsen, the franc could strengthen further against the euro at any time.

