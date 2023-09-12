Danish card data suggests that consumer spending was 2.2% higher in August compared to same month last year. In the same period consumer prices increased by 2.4%, so real spending fell for the second straight month. Year over year spending growth was higher than in July where spending grew 1.5%.
Nominal non-energy card spending rose by 2.8% in August, which was a little higher than spending including energy. Inflation adjusted non-energy card spending declined by 1.3% in August compared to same month a year ago. However, real non-energy card spending fell 2.6% in July, which points towards a slightly better spending situation in August compared to July.
Cinema spending upheld the high levels from July and rose by nearly 70% year-on-year for the second straight month. The latest daily observations points towards cinema spending coming back to normal levels in the beginning of September. Travel spending also performed better in August than a year ago, with airline tickets up 17% from a year ago if we take decreasing prices into account. Spending on packaged holidays increased by 5.2% if we adjust for inflation, coming down from the very high growth rate in July.
Retail trade grew by 2.8% in nominal terms. If we adjust for inflation it fell by 0.5%. Clothing and shoe stores had a good August. The spending in clothing stores increased by 5.6%, while shoe spending increased by 2.8% in August compared to the same month a year ago. Spending growth in cosmetics stores was still positive in August, but annual growth in cosmetics stores decreased drastically from July to August. Spending on construction materials and DIY remains much lower than a year ago, and spending in electronic stores around the same level as last year.
