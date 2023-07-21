Stocks and bonds in the US fell yesterday. Stocks fell, sent down by a nearly 10% plunge in Tesla and more than a 8% dive in Netflix. Chip stocks fell as well around the world as TSM cut its annual outlook for revenue due to geopolitical tensions and weak global demand, and announced that its Arizona production plant will be delayed due to shortage of qualified labour that could build the plant.
Bonds, on the other hand, fell as well yesterday, as unemployment claims unexpectedly fell in the US. That strengthened the Federal Reserve (Fed) hawks’ hand yesterday on the reasoning that the US jobs market just won’t loosen.
The US dollar index is better bid after hitting the lowest levels since April earlier this week. The US dollar index is up from its recent lows but is still at the lowest levels seen this year, the EURUSD is down below the 1.12 mark, gold trades around the $1970, while the USDJPY tests the 140 mark after inflation in Japan came in higher than last month but softer than the expectations.
One place where the doves are also very persistent is Turkey. The Central Bank of Turkey (CBT) increased its policy rate by 250bp at yesterday’s policy meeting, versus 500bp hike expected by analysts. The USDTRY rallied by around 40% since May and risks remain comfortably tilted to the upside.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range below 1.1150 ahead of the weekend
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range below 1.1150 in the second half of the day on Friday. A broad US Dollar rebound led by the sharp rally in USD/JPY is capping the upside in the pair. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the major ahead of next week’s ECB and Fed decisions.
USD/JPY rallies to near 142.00 as US Dollar jumps and BoJ policy seems unchanged
USD/JPY jumps to near 142.00 as the US Dollar rallies amid a cautious market mood. Fed-BoJ policy divergence is expected to widen further as the BoJ is expected to continue its dovish stance.
Gold retreats to $1,960 area on renewed USD strength
Gold price stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory at around $1,960 on Friday. The persistent US Dollar strength weighs on XAU/USD. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreats toward 3.8%, helping the pair limit its losses for the time being.
Ethereum scaling solution Arbitrum passes improvement proposal AIP-2
Arbitrum Improvement Proposal AIP-2 has been officially passed by the community to simplify development of smart contract wallets. Arbitrum’s update is likely to catalyze ARB price recovery in the short term.
Mullen Automotive experiencing calmest week in months
Mullen Automotive (MULN) is set to render its least volatile week in three months if Friday turns into another low-volume, consolidating session. MULN stock has dropped 4.2% this week through Thursday, which would be its calmest week since mid-April.