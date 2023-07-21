Share:

Stocks and bonds in the US fell yesterday. Stocks fell, sent down by a nearly 10% plunge in Tesla and more than a 8% dive in Netflix. Chip stocks fell as well around the world as TSM cut its annual outlook for revenue due to geopolitical tensions and weak global demand, and announced that its Arizona production plant will be delayed due to shortage of qualified labour that could build the plant.

Bonds, on the other hand, fell as well yesterday, as unemployment claims unexpectedly fell in the US. That strengthened the Federal Reserve (Fed) hawks’ hand yesterday on the reasoning that the US jobs market just won’t loosen.

The US dollar index is better bid after hitting the lowest levels since April earlier this week. The US dollar index is up from its recent lows but is still at the lowest levels seen this year, the EURUSD is down below the 1.12 mark, gold trades around the $1970, while the USDJPY tests the 140 mark after inflation in Japan came in higher than last month but softer than the expectations.

One place where the doves are also very persistent is Turkey. The Central Bank of Turkey (CBT) increased its policy rate by 250bp at yesterday’s policy meeting, versus 500bp hike expected by analysts. The USDTRY rallied by around 40% since May and risks remain comfortably tilted to the upside.