In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andy Maguire takes another deep dive into the smoke and mirror world of COMEX, examining the uncanny resemblance of the current market structure to the 2008 financial crisis-triggered bullish setup.

The London wholesaler explains how the extremely supply-tight physical market draining COMEX liquidity to unsustainable levels can ultimately result in gold and silver arising as safe-haven assets.

Timestamps

00:00 Start.

01:15 Massive disconnection between the House and the speculators.

05:45 Comparing the current market with the 2008 situation.

14:00 Achilles’ heel of paper market liquidity.

22:45 Deeply counterintuitive footprints in the silver market.

28:45 Energy caps in Europe - how does it affect the physical market?

33:35 Can Silver break free of the paper chains?

37:55 Stale-dated COT reports as a tool to wrongfoot traders.