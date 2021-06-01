Silver has been in a very strong rally since it bottomed at the beginning of April (+21%), but what's really intere4sting is the levels that are supporting this rally.
Price has broken and now is comfortably sitting on a massive decade long base. This breakout could send Silver to the $30/oz.
Here's my plan should this scenario play out
The interpretation and use of the tradeing signals and market analysis generated by FXTE is at the sole discretion of the customer, subscriber, member or trader. FXTE and its owners shall not be responsible for any claims in losses directly consequential of any trading activity.
