Share:

Silver has turned lower at start of the year but drop from the high can be counted as a w-x-y correction that found support at 19.88. Ideally, that was wave II on a daily chart where price is currently breaking the trendline resistance so ita appears that uptrend resumption is here. In fact price action on 4h chart looks very bullish with higher highs and higher swing low formations. It's a strong recovery that looks impulsive, and it's already breaking 24.65 swings high so more upside can be seen after next retracement. Ideally, it will be wave four back to trendline support.

We talked aobut silver and other makrets in our latest Elliott wave video

Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.