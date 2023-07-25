Silver is currently dancing on the razor's edge, as traders witness the unfolding of a pivotal battle on a defining horizontal support level. Let's delve deeper into its trajectory to understand the implications of its current position.
Historically, silver embarked on a notable long-term uptrend journey beginning in September 2022. This uptrend wasn't without its fair share of volatility. On this journey, silver underwent multiple bearish corrections, but the resilience of the metal shone through each time. The climax of these corrective phases occurred on July 10th, when silver broke free from a confining wedge pattern, highlighted by black lines, to ascend northwards.
The subsequent rally starting from July 12th was nothing short of remarkable. This powerful upswing pushed silver beyond a significant horizontal resistance level pegged at $24.5 per ounce, a level which is denoted with a yellow hue. However, as is often the case in financial markets, the old adage "what goes up must come down" proved true, with silver retreating in the preceding week. This move can be interpreted as a technical retest, where the once formidable resistance of $24.5 is now being evaluated for its strength as a newfound support.
The importance of the ongoing battle at the $24.5 mark cannot be understated. For traders and investors alike, this level is tantamount to a litmus test for silver's future trajectory. A sustained position above this yellow-demarked zone indicates a bullish sentiment, with aspirations of touching the blue target of approximately $26.1 per ounce. Contrastingly, a breach below the yellow zone, culminating in a daily close beneath $24.5, could be perceived as a bearish omen, prompting traders to adopt short positions. In this bearish scenario, the red uptrend line would likely emerge as the next gravitational point of interest.
