Silver (XAGUSD) cycle from 5.5.2023 high remains in progress with extreme area target of 18.78 – 21.26. Near term, cycle from 7.27.2023 high is in progress as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Down from 7.27.2023 peak, wave ((i)) ended at 24.03 and wave ((ii)) rally ended at 24.85. The 1 hour chart below shows the wave ((ii)) starting point. The metal then extended lower in wave ((iii)). Down from wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 23.37 and rally in wave (ii) ended at 23.78. The metal extended lower in wave (iii) towards 22.6 and rally in wave (iv) ended at 23. Final leg wave (v) ended at 22.21 which completed wave ((iii)).
XAG/USD 60 minutes Elliott Wave chart
Corrective bounce in wave ((iv)) is proposed complete at 22.70. Expect the metal to extend lower in wave ((v)) to complete wave 3 in higher degree. Afterwards, it should rally in wave 4 to correct cycle from 7.27.2023 high before it resumes lower again. As far as pivot at 24.85 high stays intact, expect wave 4 rally to fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside in wave 5. Potential target lower is the extreme area from 5.5.2023 peak at 18.78 – 21.26 where buyers should appear.
XAG/USD (Silver) Elliott Wave Video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds above 1.2700 after UK inflation data
GBP/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.2700 in the European morning on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the annual Core CPI inflation held steady at 6.9 in July and helped Pound Sterling show resilience against its rivals.
EUR/USD remains in defensive mode above the 1.0900 area, Eurozone GDP eyed
The EUR/USD pair trades on a defensive note around the 1.0915 mark heading into the early European session on Wednesday. Market players await the Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Q2 and Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for July, due later this week.
Gold holds above $1,900 as Fed Minutes loom
Gold Price recovers from the lowest level since late June as the market prepares for the Fed monetary policy meeting minutes. Adding strength to the corrective bounce could be the latest cautious optimism in the market amid hopes of more stimulus from China, as well as an end to Fed’s tightening cycle due to the recently mixed US data.
INJ, GRT, AGIX, ROSE prices dip as SEC chair Gary Gensler alludes to a shifted gaze toward AI tokens
US SEC Chair Gary Gensler has recently commented on AI, describing it as "the most transformative tech of our time." Nevertheless, Gensler noted that securities law could be implicated based on how AI tech is used.
The Dollar’s still got the groove
The combination of US yields at their highs and some intense pressure on emerging market currencies are maintaining the US dollar's status as a worthy safe haven.